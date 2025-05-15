A young lady has recounted a scary encounter she and her friend had after entering a stranger's car

The lady, a student nurse, said she and her friend love taking lifts from strangers, but that particular one sent chills down their spines because of what they found in the back seat

According to the lady, they were too scared to speak or shout and smiled awkwardly for fear of their lives

A student nurse, @pretty_pricy, has shared a scary experience she and her friend had after they accepted a lift from a stranger.

The lady, who said she and her friend love taking lifts from strangers, persuaded this particular car owner into giving them a lift and soon regretted it as the car moved.

What ladies found in car

The student nurse said they noticed a cutlass covered with nylon in the back seat and got really scared.

She said their souls left their bodies, and they couldn't shout, adding that the environment they were in didn't help matters.

She explained that the area was filled with bushes and trees, with no sign of any human in sight. The lady said they just sat in their seats smiling awkwardly in order not to mask their fear.

The student nurse posted a video on TikTok of the cutlass and also captured herself and her friend in the car. She wrote:

"The man was like Oh, I can't pick you guys ,but we too were doing passive-aggressive begging. Small small pressure, and boom, we're in the car.

"It wasn't until the car started moving that we saw it... a cutlass. Covered. Sitting quietly by the seat like it was also going somewhere important.

"At that moment, our souls left our bodies. But we couldn't even shout,we were too scared. The area was full bush, trees everywhere, no signs of life. If we shouted and he flipped? Hmm, only God knew.

"So we just sat there, smiling awkwardly like kids who entered the wrong classroom,but couldn't leave.

"Today was the day we all decided that walking is not that bad after all. Because at least with walking, cutlass no dey involved."

Lady's encounter during ride stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Prettygirlkay💞🦋 said:

"Your eyes see weytin your mouth no fit talk."

Ebehitale okojie said:

"He might just want to sharpen it .. try not to always find the negativity in things."

gyam_fuaa01 said:

"So if anything you take the cutlass,so my friend and I also I have our strategy one will sit at the back of the driver and one will sit beside him if anything the one sitting behind him will grab his neck with robe then we’ll all get accident."

demiyie said:

"Hmm we thank God you're in one piece."

Perpy 🥰❤️ said:

"But the cutlass in the car doesn’t he’s dangerous or something. What if it’s meant for something else? From your video, the cutlass is new. It’s not everything that we should read bad meanings into."

agyeiwaa said:

"U didn’t text ur friend on phone 😩I would start texting her make we too plan or think of something."

Dr Wrytchard Osei Frimpong 🩺 said:

"This is a sign that you should stop."

