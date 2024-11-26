A well-read Nigerian youth has added a new feather to his cap following the completion of his master's degree

The young man already has two bachelor's degrees, three master's and two doctorate degrees before his latest academic feat

The orphan said he attended five different primary schools in extremely remote village areas and four different secondary schools

A Nigerian man, Mike Oladipo, has achieved an academic milestone as he acquired another master's degree after years of intensive learning.

Celebrating his new academic achievement on Facebook, Mike revealed he had three master's degrees, two doctorates and two bachelor's degrees.

Mike Oladipo already had two bachelor's degrees, two doctorates and three master's before his new degree. Photo Credit: Mike Oladipo

Mike recalls his mother's message to him

Mike, whose parents are deceased, said he attended five different primary schools in extremely remote village areas and three secondary schools across different states.

Before his mother's passing, Mike said she told him to educate himself to the highest levels. Mike noted that it has been a journey of over two decades but worth it. Mike's Facebook post read in part:

"...History will remember those who gave up but preserve the memories of those who pulled through. Whatever the struggle and challenges are today, I urge you to keep the faith and never stop growing.

"One thing my mother told me to do before she passed was to educate myself to the highest levels. It has been a journey spanning well over 2 decades but it’s been worth the pain, sacrifices, time and investments.

"As you grow, your light shines brighter and this becomes a tool to light up others.

"Grateful to God to have completed another Master’s Degree - Masters of Arts In Organizational Leadership & Management. It’s been 3 good years of intensive learning.

"2 Bachelor’s Degrees, 4 Master’s Degrees and 2 Doctorate Degrees. On to the next one!"

People celebrate Mike Oladipo

Orphé Bah-kpevi said:

"Knowledge is a key, it can open doors. Skill is a strategy, it can prosper and wisdom is a defense, it can protect and preserve. Importance of continuous investment in personal and professional development. Congratulations Dr Mike. 🥳🤩"

Grace Muisyo said:

"Congratulations Provost Dr. Mike.

"May the Lord continue blessing you as you keep inspiring us."

Monica Keke Wanneh said:

"Congratulations Doctor Mike!

"Your entire life is a book, for others to study!

"Keep building your personality!"

Dorcas Ogechi Paul said:

"Your story is truly inspiring listening to you speak one can tell how tough it was. From humble beginnings to earning multiple Degrees.

"Everyone should learn from your commitment to growth and never giving up.

"You inspire me sir.

"Congratulations keep leading Mike Oladipo."

Amaka Stella Okoye said:

"Congratulations, Sir.

"Unto the next level."

