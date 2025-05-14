A businessman served as the best man at his friend's wedding but he later left the venue to attend to his business

The wedding had not officially closed when he got a call that his attention was needed, and he had to leave

He posted a video showing when he was dishing out directives as his goods were being offloaded from a truck

Reactions have trailed the video of a businessman who attended his friend's wedding but later left the venue.

The man posted a video saying he had attended his friend's wedding as the best man, but he had to leave.

The businessman left his friend's wedding to attend to his shop. Photo credit: TikTok/@purity1888.

In the video posted by Purity, he showed that when the wedding was going on before he got a call that his attention was needed.

The video is captioned:

"You attended your friend's wedding as his best man and received a business call at the wedding mass. A few moment later after I got a business call."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares what he did during a friend's wedding

@Reginger said:

"Do business first, we marry Abi we no marry."

@BIG BABY said:

"Business first. Na your friend sabi, no be you send am go marry."

@ƊÃMṢËL said:

"E no go pass Igbo allegedly from Anambra State."

@Amazing Sandrix said:

"He do wedding or he no do wedding?"

@Humblequin said:

"Anambra men are the real ODOGWU'S. That's why they will remain the richest in Igbo land."

@oge's sweetness said:

"Na Nnewi man be this."

@SOMEBODY LAST BORN said:

"Na Ekeh boy…dem no dey carry last."

@Ada obodoukwu said:

"No be small thing."

@JuliusKoncepts said:

"He later put ring Abi en no put."

@chididavid5 said:

"One thing I like about an Igbo man is they prioritize their business over anything even if you dying and business call come in... they will disappear."

@Ella 243 said:

"Nothing you fit tell me, na Anambra man be dis."

@CA-Hairs lagos hair vendor said:

"Anambra man in making."

@Big Jessy said:

"Igbo men or nothing. Recover money make you spray for wedding g abeg."

@Beauty said:

"It shows that you are a really Igbo man."

@Ada obodoukwu said:

"No be small thing."

Man falls in love with woman from Tanzania

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man has fallen in love with a woman from another African country, and his happiness knows no bounds.

The man said that after meeting the lady from Tanzania, he discovered that he had been wasting his time with Nigerian ladies.

The young man and the Tanzanian lady are set to get married very soon, as they have set their wedding date after falling in love.

His words:

"Broski, I'm currently dating this thick babe from Tanzania and I regret wasting my early twenties with Naija babes. This girl is perfect inside and outside. She's a surgeon in the USA and visited me in Aba last week. Our court wedding is by August and I'll join her in the states afterwards."

Source: Legit.ng