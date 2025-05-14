A lady has shared what happened to the yam she left at home when she was embarking on a journey

She said she was going on a holiday, but she still had half a tuber of yam which she left in her room

When she returned, she saw that the yam had grown tendrils which extended towards the window of the house

Reactions have trailed a video posted by a lady who shared what happened to her yam.

The lady posted the video on TikTok, and it quickly drew the attention of social media users.

The lady said she had left the yam and travelled. Photo credit: TikTok/@thevinealberts.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @thevinealberts, she said she had left her yam at home while travelling.

She was going on a holiday but the haf a tuber of yam was left on the floor of the room.

By the time she returned from the holiday, she saw that the yam had grown tendrils.

The tendril seen on the yam grew towards the sink and entangled on it as if it were a stake in a farm.

She had left the yam and gone on a journey. Photo credit: TikTok/@thevinealberts.

Source: TikTok

The video is captioned:

"You left your yam and travelled for the holiday. Even me myself I shock."

A lot of people took to the comment section to react to the video. Some shared similar experiences.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of her yam

@Little lamb said:

"Omo... I go fess run."

@G said:

"It's also travelling, don't worry."

@FOLAKEMI said:

"It's happening currently for my house. My husband showed me I shock and we both laughed. I told him to leave it boy e go surplus."

@Favour said:

"All my beans got spoilt."

@virtuousbakes said:

"If no be stinginess and you know say I no travel."

@CINDY'S SCENT said:

"Biko for how long did u leave it there? make nothing happen to my own oo."

@Adwoa Borngreat said:

"How it found it way out need to be studied."

@candy_herself said:

"This happened to me oo, I left mine at balcony standing upwards and it grew soo long and was falling outside. I was soo shocked."

@Marv said:

"How long did you travel for it to grow that long?"

@Oyin’s Fusion Fragrance said:

"Me during ASUU strike."

@Divine-peace said:

"It has happened to me before when i travelled home and came back to school. It was not this long though but I was actually very irritated."

@Shantexx_ said:

"Carefully unwrap the stem from the sink, take it to a bare ground around ur house and plant the tuber. Look for a stalk to wrap the stem again. Thank me after 6- 8 months."

Lady shares video of her rotten yam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she wanted to prepare yam for herself so she cut one of the tubers in her house only to find something strange.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed that the yam had a rot that formed a hole inside it.

She shared the video and asked if anyone knew how the rot entered the yam and formed a star shape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng