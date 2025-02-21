A lady said she wanted to prepare yam for herself so she cut one of the tubers in her house only to find something strange

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed that the yam had a rot that formed a hole inside it

She shared the video and asked if anyone knew how the rot entered the yam and formed a star shape

The lady said she saw a star-shaped rot in the yam. Photo credit: TikTok/@arys.bite.

The shape of the rot in the yam fascinated social media users. Photo credit: TikTok/@arys.bite.

The video is captioned:

"I found a star in my yam. How this one take enter yam?"

Many people who saw the video tried hard to interpret what it means for a yam to have a star-shaped hole. Others said it probably meant nothing.

Meanwhile, a group of researchers analysed some yams in Nigeria and found that rots in them were caused by prior physical damage.

The research by M. Acholo et al, stated:

"The extent and causes of yam (Dioscorea rotundata) tuber rots were investigated in Igalaland, Nigeria. Rots were found to be associated with prior physical damage in almost all cases. Numerous fungal species were isolated from the infected lesions of which Fusarium spp. predominated, not Botrydiplodia theobromae as previously reported in other studies. None of the fungi was able to infect undamaged yams in laboratory experiments. The damage was caused by both biotic and abiotic factors of which the yam beetle (Heteroligus meles) was the largest single cause."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows what she saw in her yam

@graceinyama said:

"It is a sign your star dey shine."

@Am Cynthia said:

"The yam carry design."

@Frames In Port Harcourt said:

"Follow the stars, na wetin 3 wise men been see."

@P-drumz said:

"Na Louis Vuitton yam…"

@Ibhade said:

"Na star yam."

@Dá'ábó said:

"You don't know the yam? That's Star YAM."

@lukmanumar787 said:

"You be star girl."

@loveth designer label said:

"The woman wey sell the yam give you hold your star thank God say you don collect am back😅backing."

@chioma568 said:

"Follow the star a new king is born."

@morin2611 said:

"That yam na Star kid for their village."

@DEXTER_LABBMANN said:

"Na to use am do decoration for sitting room asap."

@dark...night said:

"If you chop am you go turn star girl."

@unlimited funds said:

"I think say na chocolate Dey inside."

