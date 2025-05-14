Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina, shared his experience after he spent time with music superstar, David Adeleke, also known as Davido

Tayo, who makes travel content on YouTube, said he once spent 24 hours with the singer, observing him up close

According to Tayo, he even took a ride with the singer in a sprinter bus in Botswana alongside other 30BG crew

Ace YouTube content creator, Tayo Aina, shared his experience after observing Davido at a very close range.

Tayo, who is known for his travel content, said he had the opportunity to spend 24 hours with Davido, who is one of the biggest artistes out of Africa.

According to Tayo, he spent time with Davido and his crew in Botswana, and they even took a ride in a sprinter bus.

Sharing his observation, Tayo said he realised that Davido is a very humble person who likes to carry people along.

A particular behaviour which touched Tayo was when they were in Botswana and they were to return to their hotel after filming.

He said the sprinter bus, which they were to use, got filled up with Davido's crew, so there was no space for him.

Tayo said Davido saw him standing outside and looking for a way to get to the hotel.

He said the singer insisted that a space should be created for him in the bus. He ended up squeezing in between two others.

His words:

"I have never shared this anywhere before but the first time I met Davido really gave me an understanding of the meaning of humility. We were in the sprinter bus in Botswana about to head back to the hotel after filming, but there was no space as it was filled up with him and the crew. I was outside on the road tryna order an Uber cause I hadn’t even planned on riding with them in the first place. Door of the bus was closed and the driver was about zooming off. Can you guys believe that David told the driver to stop, said the crew should open the door and told everybody to shift for me. Lol. Like 30Bg crew should shift for me."

Tayo said the behaviour touched him and made him realise how good and humble David was.

The story continued:

"That shiit really busted my head. I ended up squeezing in between two of the crew members which made it more inconvenient for them for as the bus was already full. He probably doesn’t even remember this but it left a very strong impression on me cause if na normal guys sef, they would leave me to go and find uber, talk less of a Superstar."

He said what Davido did that day was one of the best acts of humility he has ever received in his content creation experience.

His words:

"This was one of the purest acts of humility I have ever experienced from anybody across my travels, inconveniencing yourself just to make someone else not feel left out. It’s easy to be humble when you have nothing, much harder when you have everything. That’s the kind of guy David is, someone who is willing to carry everyone along. Shoutout to him!"

Reactions to Tayo Aina's post about Davido

@Allezamani said:

"Davido is a very lovely person, I’ll like to spend 24 hours with him."

@TadyJerry said:

"That's why we love him. He has a big heart and everyone can testify. Solid dude all day."

