Nigerian travel YouTuber, Tayo Aina, was one of the people who experienced a blackout in Europe on Monday, April 28

According to Tayo, who was in Lisbon, Portugal at the time, the blackout happened when he was working in his room

Authorities are yet to ascertain why there was a simultaneous power outage in Portugal, Spain and parts of France

A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Spain and Portugal after a mysterious power outage.

Authorities are still battling to explain what exactly went wrong and led to a power outage that happened at the same time.

Tayo said he was working in his room when light went out. Photo credit: X/Tayo Aina and Getty Images/NurPhoto, and Kami.

Cities in Portugal, Spain and France were knocked out by a blackout, leading to chaos in shopping malls, road traffic, airports and train stations.

In Spain, 15 gigawatts of electricity were lost in 15 seconds, leading to a massive blackout, according to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez who was quoted by CNN.

He said:

“To give you an idea, 15 gigawatts is equivalent to approximately 60% of the country’s demand at that time."

Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina, was in Portugal when the incident happened and he shared his experience in a short video he posted on X.

Entrance of metro is blocked as a widespread power outage strikes Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Diego Radames/Anadolu via Getty Images.

According to Aina, the power outage happened when he was in his room working on his videos.

He noted that it was his first time experiencing a power outage in Portugal.

He said:

"Guys, the electricity just went out in Western Europe. What? At around 12pm today, I was in my apartment working on a new video and the electricity just went out. First thing, I was like, okay, didn't I pay my bills? So, I went outside to check. I clicked on the elvator and realised it wasn't working. So I'm like, okay, it's not just me, it's the whole building. Only for me to go outside and realise that it is not just my building, it is the whole of Lisbon. Guys can you imagine? Electrcity going out in five countries at the exact same time. To be honest in my own point of view, this feels like a movie."

Reactions as electricity goes off in Spian and Portugal

@DankeeAD1 said:

"Na you suppose Dey give them tips on how to survive without light, make small money before there go bring the light back."

@akinbo_akindele said:

"It’s the hospitals I was worried about but I am sure most will have backup generators."

@temitoayoo said:

"I’m worried for those in the hospitals. Especially those in the ICU, those undergoing surgery at that time."

