Mixed reactions have trailed the amount that resident doctors reportedly earn monthly in the country

This became a topic of conversation on TikTok after a medical doctor posted the appointment letter of a resident doctor and stated the monthly salary

While some people thought the amount was fair, others faulted the salary, describing it as inadequate

A medical doctor, identified as @docdoyze on TikTok, has decried how much resident doctors are paid monthly in Nigeria.

The medic posted the appointment letter of an unidentified resident doctor on the social platform.

A doctor says resident doctors earn around N316k monthly in the country.

Source: TikTok

Alleged salary of resident doctors

According to @docdoyze, the monthly salary for the resident doctor is N316k. He expressed displeasure with the amount, which he considered meagre.

"Medicine na scam for this country," he wrote.

A doctor decries how much resident doctors earn monthly.

Source: TikTok

The salary he stated divided internet users.

Watch his video below:

Doctor's comment stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

JahJah baby said:

"This is why health professionals keep leaving and some people in the comment section are saying call to humanity first. Was it humanity that paid their fees? Is humanity paying rent? feeding? Please."

doctor_morula said:

"I can’t even believe there are still doctors that do Residency program in Nigeria.It’s even better to be an Uber driver."

cyprospenxy said:

"This figure is not the present realities. Maybe 2-3 years ago but now they are been paid well. I know a senior Reg that earns about 1.2M."

Cloud9ja said:

"A resident doctor, u are paid for studying to own a certification, that will eventually make you a consultant etc, Oliver twist."

Idk 🙂‍↔️ said:

"Omo this exact amount is what a particular house officer is collecting o, resident 400+ pls where are you working?"

Skykenlo said:

"315k is enough for a start na. Do u know how much they pay police officers, soldiers, lawyers, nurses , etc. Doctors are the highest paid civil servants in Nigeria."

Double K pharmacy said:

"U should be grateful Dr. Remember u are being paid this amount for undergoing a training.Other professionals even in d health sector pay to obtain their specialist status. Again.Its not compulsory to do ur residency.U can as well pursue other opportunities outside d hospital."

Mikhail Ebere said:

"Most of us study a course, not for passion and meeting up the demands of the profession. But for Pride/ego and greed. It's the same variance everywhere in the world. If you have not specialised and excelled in a particular area, then focus and do that. The relevance might show in the pay rise."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals, Emem Bassey, had said that many Nigerian doctors were leaving the country for other African countries.

Abroad doctor mentions earning back in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an overseas-based doctor had stated his earnings when he was in Nigeria.

Looking back on his decision to leave Nigeria, the doctor said he made the right decision. He added that he was glad he did it on time.

The amount the doctor mentioned triggered mixed reactions on social media. Some people came to his defence as they decried the poor remuneration for medics in the country.

