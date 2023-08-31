A Nigerian man in charge of federal tertiary hospitals told a committee that Nigerian doctors were leaving for other African countries that paid them four times more

They said the health sector was in crisis due to manpower shortages, frequent strikes, and unimplemented agreements

The committee chairman urged the doctors to be patriotic and cooperate with the government to improve the health sector

A committee probing employment racketeering in federal government agencies heard shocking revelations from the heads of health institutions on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals, Emem Bassey, said that many Nigerian doctors were leaving the country for other African countries like Sierra Leone and Gambia, where they were offered salaries ranging from N3 million and above.

Aerial view of Gambia as well as female doctors. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said this was about four times what they earned in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians relocating to Sierra Leone and Gambia

Bassey, also the CMD of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, said the health sector was facing a major crisis of manpower shortage, as health professionals of all categories were migrating to countries with better working conditions and remuneration.

He said the government had failed to implement the agreements it reached with the doctors and other health workers, leading to frequent strikes and dissatisfaction.

He also said that getting waivers to recruit new staff was a tortuous process that often violated the federal character principle.

He appealed to the committee to intervene and address the health sector's challenges, especially regarding human resources and infrastructure.

The Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, expressed concern over the lack of patriotism among some Nigerian doctors who preferred to work abroad rather than serve their own country, Dailytrust reported.

He said the committee was aware of Nigeria's lack of advanced medical facilities and would work towards improving them.

Medical Doctor meets his secondary school teacher during graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man became emotional when his secondary school teacher attended his graduation ceremony.

In a tweet on April 26, the man identified as @kxmdyy said the teacher's name was Aunty Foly.

The young man disclosed that he was graduating from medical school when the woman surprised him with her attendance.

Source: Legit.ng