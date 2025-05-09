A Nigerian lady has recounted the unexpected punishment that she and her friends received from her mother

According to the young lady, her mother arrested her and her friends, but refused to release her even after her friends were bailed out by their parents

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has shared a personal account of her disciplinary experience with her mother.

The incident involved her mother taking a strict action, which the lady described in vivid detail on TikTok.

Lady shares how mum detained her alongside friends. Photo credit: @littlemama00001/TikTok.

Lady recounts getting detained by mother

The TikTok user, @littlemama00001, recounted how her mother had detained her and her friends, only releasing her friends after their parents intervened.

However, her mother chose to keep her in detention for a few more days regardless of the fact that her friends had already been released.

The lady's narration of her mother's actions was emotional, as she likened her mother's treatment to that reserved for serious offenders.

In her words:

"Life is so private. Nobody knows my mom once arrested me and my friends. Their parents bailed them. My mum left me there for few more days. Na only armed robber that woman no use for me. She used all the whole force."

Lady shares what mum did after arresting her and friends. Photo credit: @littlemama00001/TikTok.

Reactions as lady shares experience with mum

The post sparked reactions from TikTok users who shared their own experiences of strict parenting.

Many users commiserated with the lady, sharing stories of their own encounters with harsh discipline.

@Vees-inn kitchen said:

"Me wey fake kidnapping cus I dey fear say my papa go beat me,as I come house after 3 days my papa still use police arrest me,say make I come tell police that story. Omo childhood memories are so crazy."

@sharon reacted:

"Me wey my papa arrest me and my bf then I Dey secondary school oo guy na once police van pack me and my guy then oo. We reach station my papa say make dem leave us for three days."

@favourp said:

"My papa kil me one time self as i wake up he nor gree carry me go station Incase i die dere finally na he use our frontage do cel for me."

@Hairstylist in Lekki said:

"My mom locked me out and watched me through the window before going to bed."

@JoyceLove said:

"That’s how my mum will deal with, me and my younger brother will keep saying that she not our mother that will won’t remember her when we make money, guess who I can’t a common mosquito bite knw."

@sonia flourish said:

"My mom carry me go children welfare then, as them Dey advise her for the welfare say madam please consider if she’s really your daughter na so she vex carry me go station for 3 days."

@Tatianachoko said:

"I no fit count how many times my mama don arrest me and some of my friends. I even wrote undertaking for station oo even soldiers don come find and carry me omo now I and my mum are besties."

@Lor Lor added:

"I was thinking she was not my mother plan running away but I don’t know where to go my mama almost kill me but God save me may God bless her for me my Swt mom."

