A Nigerian student got emotional after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

The student shared a heartfelt video on TikTok, revealing her struggles to come to terms with her score.

Student in tears over UTME result

The TikTok user, @st4r_ucheee, posted the video, which quickly gained attention from viewers.

In the video, the student mentioned that she had scored 145 in the JAMB examination and had been overcome with emotion since seeing the result.

Her post sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement from social media users who came across it.

"Life is so private. No one knows I scored 145 in JAMB. I don cry tire," she said.

Reactions as lady laments over UTME score

As the student's video circulated on TikTok, many offered words of comfort and reassurance.

Viewers encouraged her to stay positive and focus on her future prospects, reminding her that one score does not define her potential. Many also expressed empathy for her situation, acknowledging the emotional toll that disappointing results can take on students.

@𝕵𝖍𝖊𝖞𝖒𝖍𝖎 said:

"Life so private no one knows my mom ask me abt my score this monin and I couldn't tell her I have seen it cux jamb gav me 158 since Fdy and na Monday."

@Chizzy jewel commented:

"I got 142 I’m not writing it next I go use an enter school like that even if nah poly."

@Her mother's daughter said:

"I score 156 and I was hoping to go to uniben but I didn't get up to their cut off mark abeg which school go accept my result for medicine."

@cutiebaby362 said:

"Them carry 131 dey give me like say I beg them for seat number, I don cry my eye out."

@𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐲𝐲 said:

"It's funny how people that were absent for the exam for are seeing results. Okay na."

@Te-mhi-tar-yo reacted:

"While m here crying about 160. Ml JAMB played with d well prepared candidates feelings o."

@a.p.i_d1 said:

"The year I wrote my own jamb, no one scored less than 300 in the whole Nigeria."

@UCHE said:

"Jamb will review the results or show us our corrections! The markings aren't correct."

@Thelost soul said:

"Use am enter poly my sis got same results she got last year bd she's entering poly."

@༄ℛ𝒾~ℛ𝒾 said:

"Me airtel no want show me my result they’re just saying not delivered pls am I the only one??"

@Mary added:

"A whole intelligent student like me back then in school score this kind thing for jamb? It’s well."

@baby-ruth001 reacted:

"I don cry tire anytime I go through my phone and I see that score e go just be as if make I open ground inter inside dem just carry number give us."

@omahlight added:

"If I talk my score u go pity me last year i do so well but want more higher score as I see my score I start crying but it’s fine."

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

