As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

The UTME score of a young girl, Olasubomi Sowemimo, is trending because of her exceptional performance in her WAEC

The science student, aspiring to study Medicine in UNILAG, got 6 A’s in her WAEC GCE and a 342 score in her 2025 JAMB results

An intelligent girl got an aggregate of 342 as JAMB released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The science student, Olasubomi Sowemimo, got 6 A’s and 3 B’s when she wrote the General Certificate Examination (GCE) organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

An intelligent girl who got 6 A’s in WAEC went viral for her 2025 JAMB results. Photo: Oluwanishola Akeju, JAMB

A Facebook user, Oluwanishola Akeju, who shared the young girl’s result online, said that she was aiming to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Girl scores 342 in UTME after 6 A’s in WAEC

Akeju stated that Olasubomi is being raised by a single father who gave his permission for her result to be shared.

The intelligent girl got 98 in Physics, 90 in Chemistry, 78 in Biology and 76 in English.

The post read:

“A single Dad raising Beauty and Brain who scored 342 in just released Jamb UTME. So here is Sowemimo Olasubomi whose result in the recently released Jamb UTME is 342. This young girl is beauty and brain, an excellent example when you speak about brilliance.

“Apart from she and her Dad, know one knows of OLASUBOMI’s unique brilliance. With the permission of her Dad Wale Sowemimo, I just want the world to know Olasubomi's efforts and story. She is a a very good girl and obedient to the core.

“She had 6 Distinctions in the WAEC GCE First Series (which is purely CBT based examination) earlier this year. Mathematics A1, Further Maths A1, Biology A1, Chemistry A1, Physics A1, Civic Education A1, English Language B3, Agric Science B3

“Her JAMB UTME Score: Eng 76, Physics 98, Biology 78, Chemistry 90, AGGREGATE: 342. Sowemimo aspires to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos. Though a very big mountain to climb by her Dad, who is going to give all it will take to get her to achieve her dreams.”

An intelligent girl raised by a single dad gets 342 in 2025 UTME. Photo: Oluwanishola Akeju

Reactions trail girl’s 2025 UTME results

Omoruyi Junior said:

"If she's interested in studying in the USA on scholarship and can ace her SAT, I'll be more than willing to help with the process for free. Such intelligence is best appreciated overseas."

Joseph Aghimien said:

"She should apply for the Nile University fully funded scholarship."

In related stories, a science student who scored less than 300 shared his results online.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

