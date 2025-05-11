A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after her brother had an anxiety attack because of his performance in the UTME

According to the lady, her brother was rushed to the hospital just after he checked his result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The heartbroken lady stated that her brother studied for the exam like his life depended on it and he never expected such a result

A Nigerian student landed in the hospital shortly after he checked his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

The student's sister shared an emotional video on TikTok, revealing how the young man got hospitalised following an anxiety attack triggered by his exam score.

Boy lands in hospital after checking UTME result. Photo credit: @big_ellaa7/TikTok, DjelicS/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Boy hospitalised over performance in UTME

The TikTok user, @big_ellaa7, posted a heartbreaking clip showing her brother looking visibly shattered in a hospital.

According to her, her brother's hopes were dashed when he checked his JAMB scores, leading to a severe anxiety attack that needed immediate medical attention.

The family had reportedly pinned high hopes on the student's academic performance, with the young man himself studying intensively for the examination.

Having scored 289 in the previous year's attempt, he had apparently been confident of improving his results this time around.

However, the outcome proved devastating, leaving the student under immense pain and disappointment.

His sister also expressed worry that the poor UTME results might be taking a toll on students' mental health.

Boy lands in hospital after checking his UTME 2025 result. Photo credit: @big_ellaa7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My brother after seeing his JAMB score. He had an anxiety attack. He was rushed to the hospital. He studied like his life depended on it. After he wrote the exam, he came back so full of joy because he felt he answered them correctly.

"I just hope this failure isn't done intentionally because it's messing up these children's mental health. 2025 JAMB did him dirty. Get well soon my love. I no fit ask person wey de hospital wetin him score shaa, when he gets better. I just know it's very bad for him to have that anxiety attack. He scored 289 last year, I just de wonder this year own."

Reactions as UTME student lands in hospital

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Jojo asked:

"JAMB result de do una. Have y'all heard of CGPA?"

@goodseed said:

"A cbt based exam, the result is supposed to be shown to the applicants immediately after the exam, it's the computer calculating the total, I don't see a reason why it will take weeks for a release."

@tamunobelema said:

"I wish my mom, dad, brother and sister were supportive I tried my best I put my all but all I get is 197 and now all I have been hearing is comparison insults discouraging words and many more God knows I put my all in this exam."

@Sure marcus commented:

"To be honest. Nigeria still has a long way to go. for God sake it's a CBT exam. your Grades should be shown/seen there after completing the exams. unless they're doing shady things backyard, why wait."

@Daniel kizzy said:

"Something really went wrong Jamb should come and explain, 154 can't be my score, I got 250 last year and this year I studied harder ooo."

@Sommy said:

"After the sun wey beat person for ESCET on 24th for us wey get exam by 2:00, well guy take heart jamb come jam all of us this."

@Candy’s Tech said:

"My guy dem no dey read for jamb yall wasting your time going to tutorials and reading past questions. na who no read dey pass!"

@FASHION DESIGNER IN IKORODU said:

"Hmmm me that I got 183 sef I wan faint after graduating from secondary school since 2023 I tried because na how to cut cloth Dey my head now."

@veeerrr added:

"My sis score 276 last yr came back happy because she studied well nd started prepping early only to see 154 Omo she’s still on the bed I’m sure they tampered with result unapologetically this yr."

See the post below:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng