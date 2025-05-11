A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after seeing the UTME results of some brilliant teenagers

According to the young man, he sponsored their JAMB form payments with the hope that they will pass the examination

Fortunately, he saw the results of three of the students he registered and they all aced the examination with over 200 aggregate scores

A Nigerian man's effort to support talented teenagers in his community has paid off in a great way.

The kind-hearted man, who wished to encourage academic excellence, sponsored the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) form payments for six promising students.

Nigerian man who sponsored 6 teenagers in UTME 2025 posts their scores. Photo credit: @psamuel/X.

Source: Twitter

Man who sponsored students' UTME rejoices

On social media platform X, @psamuel shared his joy and pride after learning of the students' outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to his post, three of the students' results were available, and they had all exceeded expectations with impressive scores.

One student stood out, achieving an impressive 337 out of a possible 400, while the other two students scored 249 and 238 respectively.

The man had set a high target for the students, encouraging them to score 350 marks, which would enable him to sponsor more individuals in the following year.

Although none of the students reached this ambitious goal, their scores were still commendable.

These results not only prove the students' academic prowess but also made their sponsor excited to have nearly achieved his goal.

Man posts the results of teenagers he sponsored to write exam. Photo credit: @psamuel/X.

Source: Twitter

"So I sponsored jamb form payments for 6 teens in my hood, and I told them to score 350, so I can sponsor more persons next year. Out of 6, 3 results are out and I'm glad. 1. 337, 2. 249, 3. 238," he said.

Reactions as man who sponsored 'Jambites' speaks

Netizens praised the man for his zeal to inspire others to pursue academic excellence, and for making financial support available.

Chinecherem said:

"Pleas sir. We had lots of issues starting with and would appreciate to get their attention. I can defend my score anytime and anywhere. I stayed up at night, I read the whole of new school physics, I finished modern biology, I finished my new school chemistry, Used A-Z English textbook to practice, I had a score of 290 last year, I stayed up morning, afternoon and night. Locked up reading, I used the test driller. And my scores in the weekly challenge are these. I can’t believe that 165 is my score. I can be tried anywhere anytime. Anyway or any how."

Damilare Poppola said:

"Those that scored bad are the ones holding on. Anyways they tried."

Finegal said:

"Gosshhhh. My brother got 251. Make God send helper to train this boy ooo cos another one dey come for back."

Abdul Azeez said:

"You can sponsor my education too sir. Dear Abdulazeez Ahmod Ayandolapo, Reg Number: 202551431440BA. Your 2025 UTME Result: ENG: 65, PHY: 80, BIO: 68, CHE: 88, Aggregate: 301."

Omoju added:

"E go soon shock you, the other 3 they'll send like 136 for them you'll come back and start complaining."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng