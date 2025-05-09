A young lady who works as a tailor was overwhelmed by the gift her mother gave her on her birthday

The tailor revealed that her mother gave her her dream sewing machine as a birthday gift, and she could not believe it

Many who came across the viral video hailed the girl’s mother for her heartwarming gesture and gave their observations

A young tailor was full of emotion as her mother surprised her with what she had been longing for.

She revealed that she received her dream sewing machine from her mum as a birthday gift.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @olabisistitches02 on TikTok, the lady showed her appreciation to her mum as she cried in excitement.

She revealed that the sewing machine was what she had ever dreamed of.

The video was captioned:

"POV: My mum got me my dream sewing machine as my birthday gift. Thank u so much Maami."

When asked the price of the sewing machine in the comment section, the lady revealed that it cost N350,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets sewing machine from mum

Many who came across the viral video hailed the girl’s mother for her heartwarming gesture and prayed for her.

@Adeshina Nofisat Moradeke said:

"ls like you're not hearing me,, Sorry to those who will skip.. I say your mom shall enjoy the fruit of her labour."

@starmama47 said:

"God will continue to bless you more, and you will eat the fruit of your labour with good health and happiness forever."

@Ibejulekki fashion designer said:

"God bless ur mum. She’s such a sweet soul this is what my mum can also do😩may her soul rest in peace."

@Oluwawapelumi glittering home said:

"Wawoooooooo. She will live long in good health and wealth to eat the fruit of her labor lase Edumare."

@mamatwins028 said:

"congratulations...just like mymom..so proud of u mom...May all good parent livelonger in soundhealth to eat the fruit of their labour."

Rasheedatbello said:

"That's my mom. She can do anything to make me and my siblings happy...i too love that woman. I pray to God every day to give my mom long life so....no one will replace her when I started making it."

@Adeola said:

"I wish my mom is alive. She we do more than this. I pray your mom live long too eat the fruit of her labor. Happy birthday dear."

