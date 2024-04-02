A Nigerian lady has shared the WhatsApp voice note her mother sent to her after hearing that she met singer Rema

In the voice note, her mother expressed disappointment in her daughter for not seizing the opportunity to capture his heart

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the voice note with many finding it hilarious

A Nigerian lady has revealed how disappointed her mother got after hearing that she froze upon seeing Nigerian singer, Rema.

The lady identified as @beverlyn_enogs on TikTok recently met the ace singer at a show in Benin city.

Angry mum blasts daughter for not securing Rema's heart Photo credit: @beverlyn_enogs/TikTok.

Mum criticises daughter who couldn't secure Rema

However, she got starstruck and was unable to speak or associate with the singer freely during the event.

Her disappointed mother heard about the incident and asked her daughter in a voice note why she wasn't able to speak.

The woman expressed her anger at the fact that her daughter had always longed to see the singer but when her wish finally came true, she couldn't act on it.

She further claimed that the singer would have considered making her his girlfriend or wife if she had spoken with him.

The woman lamented in the voice note shared by @beverlyn_enogs:

“I hear say you see Rema, you froze. Rema Wey you dey sigh since. You see am you no run go meet am show am picture Wey you and am take. Make he say so I know this girl, make he kukuma carry you make you his wife or girlfriend. I am angry.”

Sharing the voice note online, the lady explained that she was star-struck when she saw Rema, which made her unable to react.

She captioned the post:

“POV; your mum heard that you met Rema in Benin and did nothing. I was literally star-struck.”

Reactions trail Benin woman's voice note

The TikTok video ignited lots of hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng