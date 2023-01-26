A Nigerian lady who is about to get married to an albino man used all manners of endearment to describe him

Calling him her inner light and breath, the lady took her time to style the young man's hair to look beautiful

Nigerians who had been following videos of the lovers online said the lady is making their singlehood unbearable

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young Nigerian lady, @posho_tilly, who is an albino has stirred massive reactions online after she showed off her fiance.

In the TikTok clip, she called the man her inner light and breath. The lady said that she wants to make him look more handsome like Lil Wayne so she styled his hair.

The lady styled her lover by dying his hair to look good. Photo source: TikTok/@posho_tilly

Source: UGC

Beautiful video of albino lovers

After dying the man's hair partly black, he went ahead to shape it with a clipper. Many loved how they were both enjoying their love. Some people found their show of love so funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the lady, those saying her husband is not their spec will get jealous by the time she is done with his transformation.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 34,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mimi love said:

"Our inner light don suffer for ur hand. The transformation no be here."

Emoney said:

"You for just leave am with him normal hair ooo."

ewomazinoewhere said:

"The light of the hair no gree quench o."

Big Daniel said:

"But the innerlight hair is too stubborn ooh e no gree dye."

Iam_faith01 said:

"Inner light, na now this single life pain me kaiiii pain me badly."

user4761409085995 said:

"Innerlight, you are so lucky...the girl really loves you. I wonder what u gave her chop."

Splendor said:

"My happiness my crown my last breathe, God abeg gimme one."

Pretty albino lady showed off curves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, @blonde806, who is an albino got many people talking on TikTok about her beautiful and spotless-looking skin.

Making a video response to someone who praised her skin, the lady danced to show her curves and beauty more.

Her braids complemented her skin well. She had a very gracious smile as she vibed to an Igbo song.

Source: Legit.ng