A Nigerian man has shared the voice note that his mother sent to him after finding out that he lied about the cost of his iPhone

According to the story, the young man had earlier told his mother that his iPhone with three cameras cost just N20,000

Unfortunately, the woman took N20,000 to a phone shop to buy hers only to be told that it was worth N500,000

A Nigerian man's deception about the cost of his iPhone was exposed when his mother attempted to purchase the same model.

The young man had claimed that his iPhone with three cameras cost N20,000, and his mother believed him.

Woman blows hot after visiting phone shop to buy iPhone with three cameras. Photo credit: @eyitayo2222/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman blows hot over price of son's iPhone

The story was shared on TikTok by a user, @eyitayo2222, who posted a voice note from his mother, expressing her outrage and disappointment.

In the note, she revealed that she had visited a phone shop, intending to buy the same iPhone model, but was shocked to discover the actual price.

The mother raged with anger, berating her son for his dishonesty and causing her to stress herself unnecessarily.

She had taken N20,000 to the shop, only to find that the iPhone cost N500,000, a lot more than her son had claimed.

"Daniel you are a bastardd. You said the phone costs N20,000 and I went to where they are selling it with N20,000 and they said iPhone with 3 cameras is N500,000. I did not buy it," she raged.

Mum tackles son after finding out his iPhone costs N500k not N20k he told her. Photo credit: @eyitayo2222/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It appeared that her son had intentionally reduced the price of the iPhone and feared his mother's reaction if she knew the truth.

He might have thought that by downplaying the cost, he could avoid being accused of being extravagant.

However, his plan backfired, and his mother's discovery of the truth led to a heated confrontation on WhatsApp.

Reactions as mum tackles son over iPhone price

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Aduke store said:

"Naso one woman see me for salon dey ask me if the phone wey my hand go reach like 150k, na once my brain restart make inno go put her daughter for trouble, I just told her it depends on where you want."

@Bïłłîøñz said:

"God go provide for you my broda make you buy her the 3 camera."

@ayanfeoluwani_ayomide said:

"Mama for just give u money to get 2 for with 40k as u lie for her say na 20k wicked boy."

@Tope Aworele said:

"Awon omo ale yen po baje, mine will buy things pf 1m and will tell me is 50k."

@Big Dami For A Reason said:

"Please buy 3camera for Mumci Dakun no be una girlfriends una go Dey give special treatments."

@March 31st said:

"Mummy go don plan how she go slay the phone abeg buy for mummy even it its clone."

@ladylord said:

"She suppose give you that 20k when she come back say make you go buy am where you buy your own."

@Ajirire 1313 said:

"Nah so I lie for my mummy also, if my mummy knows how much I buy my phone lasan."

@GEEBALLER commented:

"If na my mum as she don know the price she go talk say she wan give me the money make I help her buy the same type."

@She is suzzy said:

"Na y I no dey tell my mama the exact amount way I get things be this my mom will be like Ki lo de is too expensive."

@MAY 28 said:

"That's how my twin bro tell my papa say he buy phone for 100k not until he saw the receipt of 400 plus on the floor with his name written on it."

@donwalex123 said:

"You suppose tell her 20k if you notice she no dey in good mood as she dey follow you taik."

@Ayoola0163 commented:

"I remembered when I ordered my first iPhone nah style I use tell my mama the amount but my papa Ehn I juz whine that man."

@Dammie’s scent added:

"This is me na 50 k I Dey call for her I don’t know how she later know the price I go even lie say na ajo money."

See the post here:

Mum catches son in kitchen at midnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared a hilarious video of her cute little son who entered the kitchen at 12 midnight to eat bread.

According to the mother, he had earlier asked her for bread but she told him that it was already too late to eat bread.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng