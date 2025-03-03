A nail technician has made public an unusual request she received from a client, which she turned down

She shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the client, showing the baffling question she was asked

While some people wondered why the client would make such a request, others made jokes about it

A nail tech has cried out on TikTok over an unexpected request a client sent her on WhatsApp on a Sunday morning.

"Nothing wey I never see because of client," the nail and lash technician wrote on TikTok.

She posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the client, who wanted her to do nails for someone who passed away.

The request shocked the nail technician, prompting her to reply:

"Holy Ghost fire."

She corrected the client that she only does nails for the living and not the dead.

Their chat stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Read the chat below:

Reactions trail request nail technician got

Cindy .m said:

"What is the point of this ? She was just inquiring in the process of looking for a nail tech for her loved one."

OFURE/ UFUOMA ~Syd4short said:

"Omo money must be made 😂😂😒ohh ! You for recommend press on nails for am that’s a easy DIY."

Millionaire Boss said:

"Buh wit ooh, if de person offers u 5Million, u go do de nail Abi u no go do am 😂😂?????"

Nails|lash||makeup in Ojodu said:

"You can just decline respectfully. And you tell her to search social media for nails tech that do that for the de*ad. We have makeup artist that do that and braiders. No need to make her feel somehow."

BIMS CASUALS | VINTAGE SHIRTS said:

"Why do the dead need nails? I don't understand, please someone should enlighten me ‘cos it’s funny to me."

"Watin the dead wan use nails do? Una go just Dey disturb the dead."

wendygold431 said:

"U fit do m finish, make the dead person no like the design."

successmmachukwu said:

"E be like you go out am for bio o😂😂😂"Strictly for the living."

Elizabeth 🦋💅 said:

"They are nail tech that specifically do nails for the dead, it's not a new thing."

