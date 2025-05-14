A young Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that she received from her landlord after rejecting his proposal

In the voice note, the man expressed anger and warned her never to go against any rule in the compound to avoid his wrath

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has shared how her decision to reject her landlord's proposal allegedly sparked a heated reaction from the man.

The lady claimed that her landlord subsequently threatened her with repercussions in a viral voice note.

Landlord's voice note to a tenant who rejected his proposal goes viral. Photo credit: @onyis110/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts voice note from landlord

The lady posted the audio message on TikTok, exposing the landlord's stern and angry tone.

Shared via her official TikTok account @onyis110, the voice note conveyed the landlord's anger and warnings.

In the message, he cautioned the lady against disobeying any rules in the compound, hinting at penalties if she failed to comply.

According to the lady's post, the landlord's ire was triggered by her rejection of his proposal.

The angry landlord threatened to closely monitor her activities and impose fines for any perceived infractions, including failure to pay utility bills or contribute to compound donations.

Lady shares 'disturbing' voice note that landlord sent to her. Photo credit: @onyis110/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He raged:

"See somebody I am always playing with. Don't worry I will put my eyes on you. You will be uncomfortable in this compound. Anything wey you suppose do, donation. I won't infringe into your rights but if you don't pay your light bill, I will cut your light. Whatever people are donating in the compound and you don't donate, I will do a penalty on you. I won't infringe into your right but make sure you don't default."

Reactions trail landlord's viral voice note

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Priscilla said:

"This is not even funny I think you should call the police because he is literally threatening you."

@Utonwa_Destiny said:

"Naso my manager dey threaten me. Person way dey receive the same salary with me make I accept him or lose my job, job way I don already lose spiritual."

@Edmund said:

"Why ph landlord dey do this rubbish. Na so my gf landlord dey disturb my gf. Increase rent from 150k to 250k in January. House wen need renovations. She just have to manage the compound."

@hartbreak said:

"My friends landlord asked her to pack out cus I rejected his proposal. Some men don't know how to handle rejection."

@Dera ivy said:

"The way PH landlords dey put eye for their single female body ehhhh its becoming alarming."

@DACHSHUND PUPPIES said:

"If person play with una nah rejection, sha nah I like as everybody dey see me as ghost for compound. Even whatsapp group I no dey. Nah only my landlady dey call me for phone tell me anything."

@Dj Gonice said:

"Evidence number 1, just dy gather am small small. Out of the bloom. Slam am with law suit. My last landlord almost crase bcus of me."

@Walters said:

"I nor see anything way the man talk wrong for here, you tell am something way make am vex, well make Una nor fight ooh."

@mhiz Kucoin added:

"Omo na so my caretaker dey threaten me now how wish I fit drop screenshots. He even increase my rent I no gree pay the money he add join since January."

See the post below:

Angry landlord tackles his tenant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was accused by his landlord of causing cracks in the POP ceiling because of the sound systems in his home.

The man shared a video of the cracks in his living and revealed that he has six speakers and two woofers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng