A Catholic priest went viral after showing off a picture of him, his wife and his children on TikTok

Someone asked him if Catholic priests could get married and he said he was not 'Roman Catholic'

Though netizens said he was an Anglican priest, he further explained why he should be called a Catholic priest

A man, Dr McColins Nwaigbo, who claimed he was an ordained Catholic priest, proudly showed off his wife and children.

When asked, he explained that he was Catholic and not Roman Catholic.

Married Catholic Priest Justifies Why He Can Have Wife and Kids, Many React: “Not Roman Catholic”

He went on to explain that he was within the Apostolic succession that could be traced to the bishopric of Peter.

Nwaigbo made this known in his TikTok page, @thepathfinders.

He said:

"I'm a fully ordained Catholic Priest and I'm married with children. However, I'm not Roman Catholic but I am within the Apostolic succession traced up the bishopric to Peter too. We celebrate the Holy Communion too but hold the Eucharistic doctrinal ideology of Consubstantiation rather than transubstantiation.

"The Seminaries are set out facilities for the formation of Priests. I'm an ecumenist, a certified director of ecumenism which has the mission mandate for unifying the whole body of Christ. The second Vatican council (1962-1965) also aceded the ecumenical movement under the papacy of John xxiii.

"The Church of Christ is one but na the representatives dey divide it!"

In the comments, he added:

"The narrative is simple... Roman Catholicism is not the only Catholic Church there is!"

As some in the comment section claimed that he was an Anglican priest, he shared another post with more clarification.

He said:

"Catholicism is not only reserved for Rome and papacy."

Legit.ng reached out to him for comments and had yet to get a response as of the time of this report.

Reactions trail Catholic priest with wife and kids

@chinnynina_vibes said:

"All this English wouldn't help. Simply put " I am an Anglican priest."

@Fr. Anuel said:

"Padre, Padre, why won’t you just add the part where you’re an Anglican Priest. Claiming to be a Catholic Priest is like an Evangelical Priest claiming to be Catholic because it means Universal."

@Mawuli said:

"Padre, what narrative are you trying to put out there about the CATHOLIC Church? you should have just said ANGLICAN priest."

@priscillabruce8 said:

"A married priest is an Anglican Priest and not a Catholic Priest."

@ztefani said:

Not all Catholic priests are Roman Catholic priests……………… He is a Catholic priest, but not a Roman Catholic priest.

