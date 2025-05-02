A Port Harcourt-based preacher has dropped a prophecy regarding which team would emerge victorious in the current UEFA Champions League competition

Spanish giant Barcelona travels to San Siro to face Italian side Inter Milan in the second leg of their semi-final clash, while Arsenal will do battle with PSG in France

A pastor said he has seen the ending and not only mentioned which teams will get to the final, but also who will carry the day eventually

Light Bearer Int'l Ministry's founder, Bishop Papa Frank Obinna Lloyd, has released a prophecy about the ongoing UEFA Champions League football competition, which is at its semi-finals stage.

Arsenal faces PSG in France for the second leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday, while Barcelona will slug it out with Inter Milan on Tuesday, and Pastor Frank said he already knows how it all ends.

A pastor says he saw that a Spanish team won the UEFA Champions League trophy. Photo Credit: Stuart MacFarlene, Justin Setterfield, Facebook/Bishop Papa Frank Ministries

What pastor said about UEFA Champions League

During a sermon, the cleric said he saw a Spanish club defeating their Italian opponent, adding that the final of the UEFA Champions League would be between an English side and a French club.

The pastor concluded by saying he saw a French club close to winning the trophy, but a Spanish club would eventually win. He said:

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, fierce batte between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time, but at the end, I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final.

"I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

A video of the moment the pastor made the declaration was posted on TikTok by @city_oflight1 and got people talking.

A pastor says a Spanish club will win the Champions League final. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, TikTok/@city_oflight1

Pastor's prophecy stirs mixed reactions online

Chikachrist said:

"If you like see heaven and earth since you no mention Arsenal winning the Champions League na God call you."

ZIKMIKE SNR said:

"Note this: The final will be Arsenal vs Inter... it is certain! Arsenal is winning the Champions League this season."

chidozie0z said:

"Nothing una want tell me this pastor play Barcelona winning the Champions League."

El-manuela said:

"Naso una Dey disgrace Christianity upandown,wettin concern Champions league and sermon abi y u no prophecy about Nigeria economy but u leave dat nd go to champions league,I shake my head."

Kelly keazzy said:

"As long as the prophecy no talk say Arsenal go win or reach final. I am very happy."

Duke 😁 said:

"Na only this pastor i fit believe for now. If e happen like that na to migrate to your church."

LAWYERAPPIAH said:

"A pastor who is supposed to preach gospel to his members is rather giving prophecy abt Champions League wei."

Pastor criticises Arsenal fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a clergyman had taken a swipe at Arsenal fans.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side will face a herculean task next week when they travel to Paris to face the French champions in the reverse fixture.

The English club must beat their hosts at the Parc des Princes, should they hope to book a ticket to the final.

