A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she took her daughter to a local market for the first time

In the trending video, the girl looked so scared and uncomfortable as she begged her mother to take her back home

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A funny video showing a young girl's first experience at a local market has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, shared by her mother, captured the girl's hesitation and fear as she walked through the unfamiliar surroundings.

Mum takes young daughter to local market

The girl's mother, known on TikTok as @nekyspears, posted the video with a funny caption about the incident.

In the video, the girl, who appeared to be around 11 years old, expressed her discomfort to be at the market.

She vented her frustration to her mother, repeatedly stating her desire to return home and her fear of the market environment.

"The market looks weird. I want to go home. I'm scared. I don't want to come here again," she said.

The girl's reaction was met with laughter and nostalgia from viewers, who commended the mother for taking such a step.

Many users related to the girl's apprehension and praised her mother for introducing her to the local market, despite her fears.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the girl's mother said:

"POV: You took your daughter to the local market for the first time. Achalunwam you never see anything."

Reactions as mum takes daughter to market

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@LUKA MODRIC said:

"Some comments here are really so irritating. Tufiakwa."

@Emmanuel Chidalu said:

"I no go blame her, na her father wey work hard I go blame."

@Ash_Luva said:

"Utako market u dey call local market? All for content omo."

@Mr Ab asked:

"I’m really flabbergasted by some comments here. Am I living in an alternate universe?"

@ifynwa said:

"Sha na person future wife be this?? Hmm madam take her to the market more she will get used to it."

@dlower said:

"She’s someone’s future leader, doctor, artist, or anything she wants to be, not just someone’s future wife. We will raise girls for themselves, not for someone else."

@zahraddeen uthman said:

"Keep it up. Just like Nigerian movies one day she may get her boyfriend in the market selling tomatoes and they will both fall in love."

@Chiamaka Juliet said:

"Even as an adult, I get very dizzy and drowsy when ever I go to the market,I hear whispers. The market is truly weird."

@jgirl said:

"Make it a duty to take her to the market whenever ur going to the market so that she wld get used to it."

@moromoke836 commented:

"Bring her to Idumota market at Lagos island I want to show her something."

@vintage_edydetto said:

"We all mustn’t suffer biko it’s not her fault that’s she’s a child of a working parent. Nne don’t stree achalugo biko."

@Dimple added:

"Please please please for the love of this girly girl make sure you take her to the market again and again it'll help her in the long run."

