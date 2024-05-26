A Nigerian backed her baby to the market, and an oyinbo woman gave her money like an African would do to a new mum

The mother said the oyinbo woman praised her for backing her baby, adding that she also once did it

A person said that the white woman must have once lived in Africa to understand the tradition of rewarding new mothers

A Nigerian lady in the UK was surprised after she backed her baby to the market abroad. An oyinbo woman rewarded her effort.

The mother said the reason she backed the baby was because the child does not like staying alone.

Motherhood experience in UK

Surprised by the backing technique, the stranger rewarded her with £20 (N37,194.59). People said that her child was a lucky baby.

The mother (@jane_peterz) joked that she would carry him on her head the next time she was going to the market.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

GOD FIRST said:

"Wao, that’s good , but why u say awoof , don’t say that again your child got good luck that’s all."

Meka Orsu said:

"She has lived in Africa and knows our tradition. May God bless her. Squandering mummy."

4 said:

"God bless u and your family."

olakin481 said:

"If social cash you ehn you go explain tire."

Chinenyenwa said:

"Ewu no just carry him for head, hawk him join Onye Igbo wey love money pass me."

