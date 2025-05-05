Man Shares Observation Regarding Name of Bishop Abioye's New Church, Compares it to Oyedepo's Own
- An observant man has pointed out an interesting observation about Bishop David Abioye's choice of name for his new church
- He compared it with that of Bishop David Oyedepo's church, Winners Chapel, where he retired months ago
- People who came across the man's observation marvelled and wondered how he noticed the similarities
Ugo Egbujo, a Nigerian man, has reacted to the choice of church name that Bishop Abioye unveiled during his first Sunday morning service on May 4.
Reactions trail man's observation about Abioye's church
Opara Kingsley said:
"Another business center. Thieves. The Church Jesus Christ founded never at anytime ceased to exist. The Church of Christ/God has branches scattered all over the world, including your area.
"Catholic church, Anglican, Jewish, Pentecostal, Oyedepos, Daminas, Oyakilomes, all these are man-made business centers. They have earthly heads and earthly headquarter.
"Thieves nu!"
Ina Okopi-Agu said:
"Living for Living.
"Word for Faith.
"Conqueror for Winners"
"Dr Ugo Egbujo this one off me 🤣🤣🤣 how did you make that connection?"
Adeleke Edun said:
"On such an important day of inauguration, one would have expected to see his former boss and mentor to grace the occasion in the christ-like spirit of oneness and support for the work of God.
"His absence at such an important occasion casts doubts as to whether all is well between both of them."
Austin Agada said:
"May God bless his ministry.
"At least, he didn't pull out to start his own church. He was pushed out.
"One thing I admire so much about him was his loyalty to Papa. He was loyal to the core.
"Well, in business just like in politics, there is no permanent enemy and there is no permanent friend. The only thing that is permanent is interest.
"Kudos Bishop Abioye. More Grace. More Tithe. More Offerings."
Celestine M. Mmadueke said:
"People keep saying that Bishop Abioye said he won't start a church but he never said so. It was Bishop Thomas Aremu that said he won't start a church. Let's try and verify certain things before attributing statements to others. I wish him success as he plays his part in advancing God's kingdom via the Conquerors Assembly."
Source: Legit.ng
