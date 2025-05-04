Bishop Abioye has revealed the divine instructions that led to the establishment of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, emphasising his commitment to God's purpose.

During a church service, he outlined three key missions—selfless service, global revival, and pastoring destinies—that he believes are central to his spiritual calling

He clarified that the church’s inauguration was not influenced by external demands but was a manifestation of God's eternal plan, unfolding at its appointed time

Bishop Abioye, who named his church Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, has officially shared the divine instructions that led to the establishment of his new church.

During a recent church service, he revealed that God had commissioned him with three specific missions, describing them as an extension of divine grace.

“Why I Started a Church and 3 Things God Told Me to Do”: Bishop Abioye Breaks Silence. Photo credit: Bishop Abioye/X

Source: Twitter

3 things God told Bishop Abioye to do

The respected cleric outlined three spiritual mandates that would shape the direction of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly:

1. Inspiring believers through selfless service

Bishop Abioye said God told him to continue to inspire believers to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to both God and humanity.

In his words:

“To continue to inspire believers at all levels towards rendering selfless services to God and humanity.”

2. Carrying out a revival mission across nations

According to the Bishop, God instructed him to lead a revival that will ignite spiritual awakening globally.

“To carry out revival mission across the nations of the earth with focus on spiritual awakening towards godly living, passion for God, dedication to kingdom services, heavenly consciousness, among others.”

3. Pastoring destinies entrusted to him

The Bishop declared that part of his divine assignment is to shepherd the lives and destinies of men and women whom God places under his leadership.

He said:

“To pastor destinies of men and women that God brings our way from time to time.”

Why Bishop Abioye started his church

In explaining the foundation of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop Abioye made a crucial clarification. He asserted that the church's inauguration was not driven by external pressures or demands. Rather, it was a manifestation of God’s eternal purpose, predestined from the beginning of time but only revealed at this moment.

“May I make it very clear that the inauguration of this assembly is not in response to demands of people to start a church but by emergence of God’s internal purpose, ordained from the foundation of the world which is just coming to light at God’s own time,” he stated.

See the video below:

With this declaration, Bishop Abioye affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the divine calling that has been entrusted to him. As Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly embarks on its spiritual journey, it remains anchored in the principles of revival, service, and destiny fulfilment.

“Why I Started a Church and 3 Things God Told Me to Do”: Bishop Abioye Breaks Silence. Photo credit: BishopAbioye/X

Source: Twitter

Bishop Abioye unveils name of his new church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church, has unveiled the name of his church.

The preacher, who recently switched his Sunday services from evenings to mornings, made the announcement during his inaugural Sunday service, which was held on May 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng