A Nigerian lady has narrated how her family stopped attending The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church after an incident

According to the first-time mum, her brother became disabled from a nurse's injection and was taken to the Lord's Chosen church by their parents

After more than a year with no improvement, she shared the decisive action her mum's sister took that brought the desired result

A first-time mum, @thisischioma_x, has warned netizens jumping on the "I'm a Chosen" trend about what they are getting into.

@thisischioma_x stated that she is not a "Chosen" and narrated her family's shocking experience with the church.

Lord's Chosen trend: Lady claims her brother lost the use of his legs for more than a year. Photo Credit: @tlccrm, @thisischioma_x

Source: TikTok

Lord's Chosen church and lady's parents

In a TikTok video, @thisischioma_x explained that her father, an Igbo man, married her mum, a Yoruba, and made her switch to his Lord's Chosen church.

The lady recounted that said at a time, her brother lost the use of his legs as a result of a nurse's wrong injection when he fell ill. @thisischioma_x said her parents kept taking her brother to the Lord's Chosen church in a wheelchair, hoping for a miracle.

How her brother walked again

The lady said her parents continued for more than a year until her mum's sister visited. She said her mum's sister took the boy to the hospital, where he regained the use of his legs.

"Abeg you people saying you are a chosen hope you know you are declaring you are one of them?" the lady warned.

Legit.ng could not independently verify her story at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's video about "Chosen"

Cynthii🥹😍 said:

"When I was in secondary my classmate almost died because her parents refused her medical license. Omo since that day I know that church is cured nah una sabi."

Okoli Chidozie said:

"Am so happy for your brother. I hope your Dad learned from the experience. cheers."

SuSy said:

"My parents are going to chosen and I no lie the church is great make una no dey turn things upside down una too do Abeg."

Olaitan said:

"Kudos to your maternal grandma for standing up for her daughter and grand children."

FavoureD💥 said:

"And I've been shouting it up and down 😂. Abeg I'm not a chosen again o."

October_s_veryown said:

"😂🤣😂😂Thank God for your aunty ooo,Yoruba aunty 🥰🥰 u nah for the Dey shout I am a chosen till date."

xanadu.brushes said:

"Dat was how my mom 📞 our pastor to pray for my sister at hospital and he told my mom to ask her fellow women wht they do whn their child is sick & he ended call..unfortunately my sister died."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Port Harcourt-based pastor had reacted to the viral Lord's Chosen videos.

Businessman announces N500k giveaway for 'Chosen' members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman had announced a N500k online giveaway strictly for the Lord's Chosen members.

Darlington made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 17, in reaction to the spate of mockery his church has received in recent times.

Darlington testified about the goodness of the "God of Chosen" in his life and frowned at the mockery of the church by many netizens. He recalled how his boss supported his building project with N500k in 2020. Darlington said actual Lord's Chosen members should post a picture of themselves in the church's apron to participate in his giveaway.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng