A Nigerian student has shared a heartwarming video of his caring female lecturer carrying a student's child in class

In a trending video, the kind woman carefully carried the child while lecturing some students in the department

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming moment that happened during a class at a Nigerian university has captured the attention of social media users.

A lecturer was seen caring for a student's child while teaching her class, showing the love and care that she embodied.

A viral TikTok video shows a heartwarming moment a female lecturer carried a student's baby in class. Photo credit: @ollahoffuoye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lecturer carries student's child in class

The video, shared by @ollahoffuoye on TikTok, captured the lecturer gently carrying the child as she taught her students.

Netizens praised the lecturer's ability to multitask and her willingness to support her students in more ways than one.

While sharing the clip, the student appreciated the lecturer's actions, implying that she had gone above and beyond her duties to care for the child.

"POV: Your coursemate gave birth for the department and your lecturer. Lecturers like this," he said.

A kind Nigerian lecturer helps a student to carry her baby in class in a now-viral TikTok video. Photo credit: @ollahoffuoye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many TikTok users echoed his opinion, commending the lecturer for her kindness and love for her students.

Reactions as lecturer carries student's child

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ranti_babii said:

"No be for Tasued, abii she has collect your baby niii. You and your baby outside the class!!!! Omo. God bless her."

@Tonia_ify said:

"She is a mother indeed, a real mother who knows that it is not easy."

@oluwatofunmiii said:

"I could remember when I was writing an exam then, there’s a lady that gave birth in my department and the baby was like 5-6months. During exams the girl usually bring a younger lady to assist her with her baby.On this particular day the baby started crying outside and a male lecturer legit carried the baby inside the hall till her mom was done writing."

@ebbie commented:

"My own lecturer literally insulted a lady cos she brought her baby to school. Omo it’s well sha."

@Ur fav Deltan said:

"God bless her soul. She shall not lack IjN. She’ll find favour in the sight of God and man. Her humanity will pave way for her and her household."

@Joy added:

"Thank God I no dey the class the mama for just pack dey live with me. I no dey use eyes see babies."

@HAPPINESS wrote:

"Na my lecturers be this. I am the coursemates that gave birth to the baby of computer science."

@olaide commented:

"I have someone like this while in school too. Laspotech. Mr sanni KO is Ok. He is a good father. He carried my baby just like this while teaching."

@Yetty.9 commented:

"A woman hod once send a lady backing her baby out of department class say no be she send her go born."

@des-1 added:

"One of our female lecturer is also like this she carries the girls child anytime she's teaching she even backs him and feed him."

@Ur fav Deltan said:

"God bless her soul. She shall not lack IjN. She’ll find favour in the sight of God and man. Her humanity will pave way for her and her household."

@olaide said:

"I have someone like this while in school too. Laspotech. Mr sanni KO is Ok. He is a good father. He carried my baby just like this while teaching."

@Precious Ayis said:

"My lecturer/HOD will never allow this she will say her own twins are at home so yours should also be at home, she said it's a distraction."

@Jiyaadee added:

"God will bless you mummy you'll live long to enjoy the fruit of your labour. She's not like one of my lecturers who calls baby 'thing' he'll say take that thing out of my class may God bless her."

Watch the video here:

Lecturer backs student's baby in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizens have been reacting to a touching moment that happened in a Nigerian university lecture hall.

A video which circulated online captured a lecturer using a wrapper to carry a female student's baby on his back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng