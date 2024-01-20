Netizens have been reacting to a touching moment that happened in a Nigerian University's lecture hall

A video which circulated online captured a lecturer showing off a rare act of kindness and warmth towards a student

The lecturer used a wrapper to carry the female student's baby on his back without minding what anyone would say

During a lecture at an undisclosed Nigerian institution, something special happened that left everyone in awe.

A female student with a baby needed help, and her caring lecturer stepped up to assist her with her child.

Lecturer backs student's baby in class

Instead of continuing with his lecture, he chose to show his fatherly side by carrying the baby, making sure the student could focus on learning.

In a video shared by @oreke2606 on TikTok, he gently used a pink wrapper to strap the baby at his back with the help of some students who assisted him.

After the baby was firmly placed at his back, he walked back to the board to continue with his lecture to the amazement of the students.

Reactions as lecturer backs baby in class

The heartwarming video of the lecturer's compassionate act stirred a wave of emotions and commendations on TikTok.

Many viewers expressed genuine emotions and praised the lecturer for showing off such a remarkable gesture.

Sarah22 said:

"See how lecturer dey show love for class, e really touch my heart."

Bikermaya said:

"This lecturer na correct person. He's obviously a good husband to his wife at home."

Charitybabeee reacted:

"Make other lecturers learn from this one o. No be to dey give person F wey them sabi."

