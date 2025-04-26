Pope Francis has been buried according to the final wishes he wrote down in his will, specifying where he should be interred

The late Pontiff was buried on Saturday, April 26, at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome instead of the Vatican

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest has praised the late Pope for being simple, noting that no Pope has been buried outside the Vatican for over a century

The late Pope Francis has been interred at his chosen final resting place in Rome.

Before he took his last breath, the Pope, who is known for being humble, wrote a will in which he revealed where he wanted to be buried.

Pope Francis chose to be buried outside Vatican City. Photo credit: Getty Images/Franco Origlia.

Why Pope Francis was not buried in Vatican City

The Pope chose the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome and specified that the tomb should be simple.

He had said in the will dated June 29, 2022:

"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care."

Today, April 26, 2025, his final wishes were granted as he was buried outside the Vatican.

Pope Francis reportedly visited the Basilica of St Mary Major over 100 times when he was alive.

Priest praises Pope Francis for being simple

Meanwhile, a Nigerian Catholic priest praised the late Pope Francis for his humility.

Fada Mentor said in a Facebook post:

"Pope Francis broke some rules when he was elected the Pope on 13th March, 2013 in order to bring in his simple life. He will be the first Pope to be buried outside St. Peter's Basilica since over 120 years. It may be interesting to note that his simple life didn't start as a Pope. He has been known in Argentina as the Archbishop who NEVER dressed as an Archbishop."

See some reactions to Pope's burial site below:

Hrm Igweadah Eri Kingdom said:

"Catholic is only organized church in the world. Pope died and all the cardinals from every country are on the race to become the new pope but here in Africa if pastor die his children who are not even Christian will inherit everything. African church is business."

Adoyi Tony Xtasy said:

"Pope Francis exemplified simplicity and care for the poor. God will surely reward him. The pope rejected a bullet-proof Mercedes Benz.....Nigerian pastors left the group chat."

Amaechi M. Ifeanyi said:

"Having luxury at your disposal yet living simple is the message. Them no say make you no dream big make money and become wealthy. Them say you should make wealth, but live simple and don't let your wealth control you. Amen."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

