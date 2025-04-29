Ex-Vice President of Living Faith Church (popularly known as Winners Chapel), Bishop David Abioye, has confirmed his earlier announcement of commencing Sunday morning services

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the preacher released a soft copy flyer containing details of the earlier announced Sunday morning service, which kicks off at 8:00am

Many apologists of the preacher hailed his latest announcement and drummed up support for him

Nearly seven months after retiring from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye has finally announced on Facebook that his ministry will start its Sunday morning services, with the first scheduled for May 4.

The preacher disclosed this in a post on his verified Facebook page hours after declaring it to his congregation at his Sunday evening service at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja.

Bishop Abioye announces the start of his Sunday morning services. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Bishop Abioye's announcement of a Sunday morning service put to bed months of speculation that followed his unexpected retirement from Winners Chapel, as many expected him to start his ministry, but he instead launched an interdenominational ministry.

Bishop Abioye's Facebook post

Attaching a soft copy flyer containing the location and time of the service in a Facebook post, Bishop Abioye further spelt it out with a write-up.

He looked forward to seeing people at the service and challenged his followers to tag someone they are inviting. His post read:

"Exciting news!

"By the grace of God, starting next Sunday, our service is moving to the morning — 8:00AM.

"It’s a new day for you — come ready to be blessed mightily in Jesus' name.

"Mark your calendars, set your alarms — we can't wait to see you there!

"Tag someone you’re inviting!"

Bishop Abioye says he will start Sunday morning services. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Bishop David Abioye's announcement excites people

Evangelist Eloche Abah said:

"Bold move Sir. If the system retires you when God is not done with you, you don't need to fight that system because it produces you in the first instance. Rather prove that you are still relevant in the scheme of the Kingdom agenda and continue to be a blessing on another kingdom platform. You have demonstrated maturity and honesty in your dealings. You proved that Jesus is more important to you than just ministry. This work will grow in leaps and bounds in Jesus mighty name 🙏. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

Florence Abayomi said:

"May the Almighty reward your efforts mightly as you gather flocks all over the world to his vineyards. May your church continue to grow bigger and stronger in the service of God all over the world. I greet you sir and congratulations to you sir."

Lazarus Siwale said:

"This is wonderful , I always appreciate your grace and wisdom.

"I'm a product of your grace Sir.

"I will be attending."

Anyasi Obiageli Victoria said:

"The steps of a good man is ordered by the Lord. Congratulations sir. Your Ministry will continue to blossom in Jesus name. Amen."

Simon Akor said:

"Congratulations sir.

"How I wish this was started 20 years ago. But still believe God nothing is Late with him. I celebrate your grace sir."

Ndidi Rosaryonye said:

"Thank you Jesus,the long awaited good news is here. May God in his infinite mercy continue to strengthen you and grant you exceeding grace as you continue to draw many souls for Christ through your good works. Greater grace to you sir."

Dunamis Oba said:

"Dr abioye is a child of God,a global asset ,he is among the few genuine servants of God in Nigeria, humble,duged, anointed, congratulations to you sir."

Man shares observation about Bishop Abioye's service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared a thought-provoking observation after Bishop Abioye held his first Sunday service.

In a Facebook post, the curious man wondered if Bishop Abioye was forcefully retired from Winners' Chapel while still active.

His post stirred reactions on the social media platform. On January 19, Bishop Abioye had held his Sunday service in Abuja, and a video which showed a large turnout at the event had gone viral.

