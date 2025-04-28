A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media after sharing her unpleasant encounter in a church

According to the lady, she accompanied her mother to a church and was puzzled to be charged a fee for prayer and healing

People urged her to disclose the church's identity as they condemned the monetisation of prayer and healing

A lady, Jenny Marths, has recounted her unpleasant and unexpected encounter in a church.

Jenny said she followed her mother to the church for prayers on Monday, April 28 and was charged a certain amount for prayer and healing.

A lady says a church requested N1.3 million from her for prayer and healing. Photo Credit: Jenny Marths

Source: Facebook

How much Jenny was charged

Jenny, who was mum about the church's identity, said she was required to part with N1.3 million for prayer and healing.

The price was later brought down to N1 million. She wrote on Facebook:

"Why I don’t go to church. Followed my mum to church for prayers today and I was charged 1.3m,1m last for prayer and healing."

A lady says a church charged her N1.3 million for prayer and healing. Photo Credit: Jenny Marths

Source: Facebook

Outrage trailed Jenny's account, with people demanding she name the church in question.

Lady's church experience stirs reactions

Chizoba Cynthia Oputa said:

"No TRUE man or woman of God charges money for prayers! That is the major sign to identify the FAKE ones. Jesus Christ said to His disciples "freely you have received, and freely you shall give".

Peter Augus Tine said

"The moment anybody charges you for prayers, run , it's fake, its a scam , it's a ripoff, never pay anybody or sow seed or support any ministry with your money in exchange for healing prayers, especially before you have received healing."

Oluchi Okechukwu said:

"We catholic people no they pay money but any day I enter pastor or prophet church and you will ask me to pay money, you will not see me again in your church, every Sunday I they enter my church to pray to my God."

Dennis Ka Ezeh said:

"Jenny, that's a fake church. Pls take out time and study the healings in the bible. Find a scripture. Eg, " Himself took our infirmities, and bare our sicknesses" (Matthew 8:17) Meditate on them regularly and speak it to yourself constantly. When your faith comes alive , i assure you, you would be healed. You can also follow Dunamis International Gospel Centre healing and deliverance service on tuesdays 10am on YouTube or Facebook."

Anthony Oghor Akpoigbe said:

"Are you serious? This’s a joke right?"

Pst Chinonso James said:

"My sister, it's not enough to stop fellowship unless you don't know God for yourself. You guys knows that there are wolves, quacks, fakes and impostors in every sphere of life. Don't generalise a falsehood and malpractice. Genuinely called and trained shepherds does not charge for prayers. You people don't like genuine ones hence always falling prey to vandals.

"Your post is capable of discouraging those who may want to seek spiritual help from God through genuine men of God. The Lord doesn't charge money, but He cares more about your salvation. So disheartening to hear about your ugly experience in the hands of a vandal."

Ibrahim Adams said:

"Na scammers. That's not a church, that's a scam center. Many churches are out there with integrity."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared how his pastor made him stop going to church.

Man who stopped attending church speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who stopped attending church for nine months had shared his observation.

The man shared his experience while opening up about the biggest mistake he made after leaving his parents' house. He wrote:

"The biggest mistake I made after leaving home...Guys, I stopped going to church. For nine months, I no go church, guy. I don't want to start talking about the negative effect it had on me. But, I'd advise you, don't try it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng