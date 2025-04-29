An ex-pastor, who quit Christianity, has publicly apologised to all those who embraced the Christian religion because of his teachings

The former Christian tendered the apology via Facebook, saying he did it at that time due to ignorance

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the former pastor shared why he decided to apologise to people who became Christians through him

A former Nigerian pastor, identified as Genesis Eririoma, has tendered an apology to people who became Christians as a result of his sermons and teachings.

Genesis, who was a pastor for years before leaving Christianity, penned the apology on his Facebook wall on Monday, April 28.

Why ex-pastor apologised to Christians

According to Genesis, he apologised because he brought those people to Christianity in ignorance and was now sorry. In his words:

"If you ever became a Christian because of my teachings and preachings when I was a Pastor, I am sorry. I did it in ignorance."

Legit.ng reached out to Genesis to ascertain what informed his apology on Facebook, and he replied that it was to set his conscience free. He said:

"I apologized to free my conscience."

Reactions trail ex-pastor''s apology

Aimufua Samuel Smith said:

"Genesis EririomaGenesis Eririoma.

"Honestly, I love your authenticity about your confession o.😅👍"

Abíólá Àyìndé Opéyemí said:

"This is the best post of yours sir. Admitting your errors in public/social media space takes a lot of courage. Well-done legend. I give you your flowers 🌺🌹💐."

Distinct Guide Institute of Professional Studies, Nigeria said:

"You are confusing person.

"You didn't know your purpose on earth and how to shape your divine direction.

"Definately you will still apologize again if at last you discover you are wrong again.

"Those who you misleaded will be blamed."

TC Wanyanwu said:

"You will also need to apologize in the future for those you led away from Christ. Save the date!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three former Christians had shared what they found out that made them dump Christianity.

Ex-pastor who quit Christianity shares his observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor had shared what he noticed about his life since he dumped Christianity.

The former preacher noted that he did not quit Christianity due to offences and frustration, adding that he left at a time when he was about to start making money from it, suggesting that his departure from the faith was not due to financial reasons. His post read in part:

"I didn't leave Christianity and religion in its entirety because of offenses or frustration, in fact I left at a time I was about to start making money from it. I had spent my resources helping others and spreading Jesus Christ until I found out the gospel wasn't true. I metamorphosed from an Apostle of Jesus Christ to an Apostle of Knowledge and I haven't stopped helping people and doing my best to contribute my quota to making the world a better place..."

