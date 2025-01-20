On Sunday, January 19, Bishop David Abioye, a former first vice president of Winners Chapel, had his Sunday service in Abuja

The Sunday service came as a surprise to some people because he was retired from Bishop Oyedepo's church on October 18, 2024

A Nigerian man took to social media to give his take on Bishop Abioye's decision to now organise Sunday services

Bishop David Abioye's public announcement that he would be holding Sunday services weekly has continued to generate a buzz online.

A man, Emmanuel Daniel, marvelled at the fact that the preacher, who was retired, now runs Sunday services.

He noted that Bishop Abioye who was retired now runs Sunday services. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Daniel, Bishop David O. Abioye

In a Facebook post, Emmanuel wondered if Bishop Abioye was forcefully retired from Winners Chapel while still active.

"Retired Bishop Abioye now runs Sunday service. Was it that he was forcefully retired when he is still active?. Just wondering," he wrote.

His post stirred reactions on the social media platform. On Sunday, January 19, Bishop Abioye held his Sunday service in Abuja, and a video showed the large turnout he got.

The Sunday service Bishop Abioye held ended months of speculations and anticipation from his followers and apologists who expected him to start his ministry following his retirement.

Reactions trail man's take on Bishop Abioye

Moses Lwoalabo said:

"Ona don see na the church waa we see goo."

Wam Portals said:

"Big politics in the church."

Adogiye Albert Zante said:

"The person that retired him is older than him and still in service."

Ayonaworio Orubu said:

"His retirement is for a particular ministry not service to God Almighty but service to the ministry through which he was serving God so he knowing fully well that serving God is till death do you apart. have started his own ministry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye's Facebook post had raised questions about him starting a new church.

Man reacts to Abioye and Aremu's retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared a touching observation he made after watching a video of Bishop Abioye and Bishop Aremu's retirement service.

The young man realised that the two bishops must have retired voluntarily to preserve the mandate system that they had helped establish. He claimed that some pastors retired in 2020 at 60 but were given extensions to continue pastoring. He stated that Bishop Oyedepo must have allowed the two bishops to retire because they wanted it.

"...For me, the news was a bit worrying, but I don't jump to conclusions. When I watched the retirement service yesterday, it dawned on me that Bishop Aremu and Bishop Abioye might have volunteered to retire in order to ensure the mandate preserves the system they all helped put in place.

"I didn't even know there were pastors who retired in 2020 at 60 and have been given extensions to continue pastoring. While I was watching yesterday, a question popped into my mind: Would it be fair to retire some pastors while allowing others to continue past the retirement age?" he wrote.

