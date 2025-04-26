A Catholic priest shared information which explained why the Pope's face is covered with a veil in his coffin

In the post credited to Ask The Catholic Priest, it was explained that the covering over the Pope's face has a spiritual meaning

The post explained that the covering of the Pope's face in his coffin has Biblical significance in 2 Corinthians 3:16-18

A Catholic priest shared some information which explained the significance of covering the Pope's face with a veil.

In the post, which was attributed to Ask The Catholic Priest, a Facebook group, the reason for covering the face of late Pope Francis was explained. Reverend Father Anthony Agnes originally shared the post.

The priest said the covering of the Pope's face has biblical significance. Photo credit: Facebook/Fr. Anthony Agnes and Vatican News.

According to the post, the covering of the late Pope's face was biblical and in accordance with 2 Corinthians 3:16-18.

The post reads:

"There are a number of little gestures that take place before the coffin containing the body of a deceased pope is closed. One of them, as we saw at Pope Francis's death, was the covering of his face with a little white silk cloth (a white veil) by the current Papal Master of Ceremonies. This is part of the rituals (ceremonies) prescribed for the burial of a pope. Cardinals, Bishops and priests do not have this ritual at their burials. So why do we cover the face of a pope before he is buried.?"

Father Agnes quoted Corinthians 3:16-18, noting that it is biblical for a late Pope's face to be covered before burial.

He wrote:

"The action has a deep spiritual meaning. There is a passage from 2 Cor. 3:16-18 that says that “they will turn to God and he will remove the veil from their face”. This is the spiritual meaning for the action. Death is like a veil that blocks us (covers our face) from seeing God. And it is only God who can remove this veil from our face on the Resurrection Day. And so the pope’s face is covered so that on the Last Day God Himself will remove the veil from his face and call him back to life so that he will see God face to face. The covering of the face of the pope also means that it is hidden permanently from this world with all the things that happen in it until that day when it will behold the face of God forever."

Pope Francis who died on April 21 will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Photo credit: Facebook/Vatican News.

A lot of people who commented on the post shared how fascinated they were by the papacy.

Pope Francis is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Photos shared by Vatican News show the Pope's face covered and the coffin sealed in readiness for burial.

See some Facebook reactions below:

Andrew Punga said:

"May your hard-working soul rest in Eternal Peace and May God Almighty Father Bless you for the sweat you have for the poor."

Nãnçy Jõhnsõn said:

"May your soul Papa rest in peace."

Linda Weirather said:

"I will re-read some of the books I have. His words are grace and wisdom. I know he's praying for us now."

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, after the death of Pope Francis, many social media users took to several platforms to mourn the departed church leader.

Many people extolled the good qualities of the late leader of the Vatican, who died at 7:35am on Easter Monday, 2025.

One of those who reacted is a Nigerian Facebook user, Charles Awuzie, who said Pope Francis lived a life of sacrifice.

