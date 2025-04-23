The Rite of Translation for Pope Francis took place in the Vatican on April 23, led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who offered prayers of gratitude for his 12-year papacy

Over 20,000 mourners gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pay their respects as the late Pope’s coffin was carried into St. Peter’s Basilica

The Funeral Mass is scheduled for April 26, followed by his burial at St. Mary Major Basilica

The Rite of Translation of Pope Francis' body took place in the Vatican on 23 April, led by the College of Cardinals following his recent passing.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, began the solemn rite with a prayer in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, expressing gratitude for the late Pope's 12-year ministry.

Mortal Remains of Pope Francis Transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica. Photo credit: Franco Origlia/Vatican Pool/GettyImages

The College of Cardinals then processed the coffin through Santa Marta Square, under the Arch of the Bells, and into St. Peter’s Square, where over 20,000 mourners had gathered. Subdued yet sustained applause filled the air as Pope Francis’ coffin was carried into St. Peter’s Basilica.

Liturgical rites and public homage

The late Pope’s coffin was placed before the Altar of the Confession, where the choir chanted the Litany of the Saints in Latin for the repose of his soul.

Cardinal Farrell presided over the Liturgy of the Word, which included a passage from the Gospel of John (17:24-26) celebrating God’s love for Christ and His disciples.

The ceremony concluded with the chanting of the Salve Regina, a Marian hymn, before members of the College of Cardinals paid their respects.

Thousands of faithful attendees followed suit in the Basilica, which will remain open for public homage until 25 April, with potential for extended hours to accommodate mourners.

Funeral mass and final burial plans

The Funeral Mass for Pope Francis is scheduled to take place on 26 April at 10 AM in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The Mass will be attended by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, priests, consecrated religious, and lay faithful from across the globe.

Following the service, Pope Francis’ body will be moved to St. Mary Major Basilica, where he will be laid to rest. Cardinal Kevin Farrell will preside over the sealing of the coffin on 25 April, marking the final steps of this sacred journey.

Mortal Remains of Pope Francis Transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

First words of acting Pope released

Legit.ng earlier reported that at 9:45 AM on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting Pope also known as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the death of Pope Francis as his first words, delivering a solemn statement from Casa Santa Marta.

He confirmed that at 7:35 AM, Pope Francis had passed away, dedicating his life to faith, service, and the Gospel’s teachings.

Expressing deep sorrow, Farrell praised the late pontiff’s commitment to universal love, courage, and support for the marginalised, commending his soul to God’s infinite mercy, Vatican reported.

