A young Nigerian lady has shared a post on WhatsApp showing her younger sister's status updates about breakup

In the updates, her sister talked about ending her relationship with her boyfriend whom she accused of being fake and jealous

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian girl has become the topic of discussion on social media after her sister shared screenshots of her WhatsApp status updates.

The updates revealed the emotional turmoil she had endured in her relationship and her decision to break up.

Lady in shock after seeing sister's WhatsApp status about breakup Photo credit: @bigberry177/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady taunts younger sister over status updates

Her sister, identified as @bigberry177 on TikTok, shared the updates via her account and jokingly taunted her sibling.

In her statuses, the heartbroken girl painted a picture of a relationship that had soured due to trust issues and jealousy.

She accused her ex-boyfriend of being insincere and possessive, stating that his behaviour had led to the demise of their relationship.

Her words conveyed a deep sense of sadness, as she reflected on the love she had invested in the relationship.

She said:

"I am breaking up with you because my heart was busy dancing to the beats of love while yours spoilt the party by sulking in the corners of fakeness and jealousy. Walking away from our relationship is not something I wanted to do. This day would never have come if you loved me like the way I have always loved you."

Lady displays WhatsApp status of sister who broke up with boyfriend Photo credit: @bigberry177/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail girl's WhatsApp status updates

The post captured the attention of many TikTok users, who took to the comments section to share their experiences of heartbreak and relationship struggles.

@mide_ said:

"I forgot i was on TikTok not whatapp ,trying to pause the video was a struggle."

@Abdullahrahman said:

"How old u sef be wey ur lil sis don Dey get relationship issues no come for me o Abeg."

@Paul said:

"My little brother posts all this and at the end posts momma with the caption mothers love is the true love."

@OMOGBOLAHAN wrote:

"Na so my kid sis go dey post that girl go fine Finnish no bf lenu omo 16 years to cut the story short sha I don collect phone wey I gave her."

@Dede said:

"My own can make a phone call for three hours. I’m just waiting for that day to laugh."

@Tyra said:

"Who broke the heart of this intelligent lady. Her grammar alone was too strong for that relationship move on Queen."

@Pearl said:

"Bro I laughed until my blue iPhone 16 pro max, 256Gb which I bought 2.5 million from Dubai, nearly fall."

@annie_beauty_hub__ said:

"Ur sister na baddie na from status d guy go read his breakup note boya he no gree reply her."

@First lady said:

"As the eldest daughter I have four sisters, the second to the last don block me form viewing her status, the last born no wan get my number (according to her she has deleted my number)."

@Skye said:

"Mine too. I told her to delete the status she refused. She didn't know she was embarrassing herself."

@bigbaby1110 said:

"You get lucky you still Dey status. My sister blocked me oo because I corrected her of the kind of post she made."

@OsikaniMas |TechLancer added:

"Draw closer to her and let her know everything will be fine. That’s how it is sometimes."

See the post below:

Lady lives with ex-boyfriend despite breakup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady opened up about living with her ex-boyfriend despite the breakup of their relationship.

She shared her reason for the living arrangement and how their experience had been as roommates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng