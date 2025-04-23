Nigerian actress Bamike Anibuyan, fondly called Achalugo, is celebrating her 35th birthday in style

The beautiful mother of two shared a transition video where she showcased her birthday look as she rocked a body-clinging red dress

Bambam’s post has been met with goodwill messages from her fans, colleagues, and well-wishers in general

It’s World BamBam Day, and fans are not able to keep calm. In the last couple of weeks, BamBam has risen from just an actress to the favourite of many.

This was possible through her outstanding performance in the movie Love in Every Word, which she starred in alongside Uzor Urukwe. The said movie now has over 23 million YouTube views, so it’s no surprise that many have grown to love her.

Bambam's fans celebrated her beautifully on her 35th birthday. Credit: @bammybestowed

As she adds another year on April 23, 2025, fans and colleagues have flooded her post with lovely birthday wishes and prayers.

In the video shared by Bambam, she transitioned from her no-makeup look to full glam. She wore a red dress that clung to her body and showcased her cake.

Watch the video here:

How fans celebrated Bambam's birthday

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@nigerianweddingsinamerica said:

"Happy birthday to our one and only Achaluago 😍😍😍."

@osaghiwere said:

"My actress of the year!!! It's how I just finished watching you act beautifully and came up here to see this! It's indeed a blessed year for you💯 Happy birthday Achalugooo 🎉🎉🎉."

@mamarazzi_pasta said:

"Happy birthday softie🥰🥰🥰🥰...love love❤️."

@pumagoi said:

"Happy birthday Achalugo, may God continue to bless, guide and protect you always and may you live long in the Lord to celebrate many more years of happiness 🎉🎊🎂."

Bambam's cute birthday shoot trends online. Credit: @bammybestowed

@symply_deraprecious said:

"The fact that I used the same music queen Bammy used for her birthday video ,on the reel I posted few minutes ago wishing her hbd is making me teary😭😭how did I know that’s what’s she’s gonna use??😭😭."

@velvetyfoodies said:

"Happy birthday beautiful. God bless your new age 😍."

@nicolendigwe said:

"Happy birthday Bam. You deserve it all❤️❤️❤️ May this year be the least of the better to come!"

@pzopertiesbykunmi said:

"See my birthday mate ohhh 😍 so beautiful 😍 happy birthday bam."

@fuhcheprecious said:

"Achalugo 🥰you are blessed , your family is blessed ,your odogwu is blessed , may this new age bring you endless joy, success and fulfilment in all you do ❤️🥰."

@i_am_mimilicious_mimy said:

"I knew there's something unique that made me like you... We are both Taurus and my birthday is on Friday... Happy birthday Bambam Achalugo."

@the_c.o_brand said:

"Happy birthday to our soft spoken, se*y screen diva😍❤️. I wish you nothing but the absolute best 🎂🎁🥳."

@omonioboli_besties said:

"Happy Birthday to our Achalugo!❤️🥳. The Omoni Oboli besties are celebrating you today! You’ve brought so much beauty and talent to Mama’s movies, and we love watching you shine on screen. Wishing you more wins, more grace, and a year full of love and light. Keep shining, Bambam!✨"

Omoni Oboli kisses 'Achalugo' Bambam on the lips

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actresses Omoni Oboli and Bambam have caused commotion on the internet with their love for each other.

The woman of the hour Bambam and her producer were spotted at Richard Mofe-Damijo's movie premiere.

The two ladies sat beside each other and made time for a quick video, but what they did surprised their fans.

