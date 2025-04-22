The interior of a man's ghetto apartment has brought to life the popular saying that one should not judge a book by its cover

After arranging his new abode, the man gave netizens a brief view of what the inside looks like, and it caused quite a stir online

While many people commended how the man pimped his room, others were not impressed by his display

A man has sent social media users into a frenzy after showing off the interior of his new ghetto apartment.

He started his video from the outside of the room, which had plans and aluminium sheets, suggesting it was in a low-income area.

He unlocked the door to show its interior. His TikTok video was captioned:

"Rate my room in my new apartment guyss."

The household appliances and items in the room betrayed its exterior appearance. Despite being a room, he created a "bedroom" out of it.

The small enclosed ghetto room had a television set, a home theatre, a cushion set and a bed in a corner.

The room had a tape light, which enhanced its look. Mixed reactions trailed the video, which has amassed over a million views on TikTok.

Some people thought the room looked stuffy, while others had other ideas about it. It is, however, unclear if the man is genuine about the ghetto apartment being his.

This is as his TikTok page repeatedly showed him in a particular well-set-up bedroom, believed to be his. Other videos on his page suggest he is financially buoyant.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail video of man's ghetto apartment

AG Gold🌈💋 said:

"There’s so much peace here than mansion🥺🥺🥺 I swear."

mathew4658865 said:

"My bro just hustle hard watin be this for 2025."

ÑüêlPf@25🇳🇬🇵🇹 said:

"If bedbug enter here nah till death do una two part oh."

prettydara38 said:

"Let’s gather here if you first think say nah barbing saloon."

TOM HANKS📽️🪐 said:

"If you mess for the room nah a month after the smell go stop oo."

Nana Abena Esther said:

"The next one you'll show will be a mansion in Jesus name."

user5565547691597Granitagrand

"Don't judge a book with it cover."

taras_confectionery1 said:

"Hw u wan take sweep am??? Claustrophobia no go allow be stay there."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that viral photos had shown inside a well-arranged and organised batcher house.

Luxury interior of man's gheto home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had left many people in awe with a video of the luxury interior of his ghetto apartment.

In a video, a man captured from the compound of an uncemented house to a wooden door. Upon opening the wooden door, a young man, presumably a gamer, was seen with three systems. The camera panned around to show the well-furnished apartment.

By the side, a flatscreen hung on a wall above a TV stand. The television had a tape light around it. The interior of the house shocked many people. The man's showcase caught the attention of many people online.

