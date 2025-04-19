A Manchester United legend promised to shave his hair if Premier League giant Arsenal eliminated 15-time European Champions Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the semi-final 5-1 on aggregate

Saka scored one of the goals in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Wednesday night

Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville vowed to shave his head if Arsenal knocked out defending champions Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners delivered one of their finest performances, thrashing Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium last week.

The 2006 finalists then made history by defeating Los Blancos 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, completing a memorable aggregate victory.

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, promises to shave his hair if Arsenal defeats Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

Neville yet to comment

Former Valencia coach Gary Neville has remained silent following Arsenal’s stunning triumph over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

According to a post on X, the former England international had vowed to shave his head if the Gunners made it through to the semifinals.

This isn't the first time Neville has made bold claims about the North London club.

In 2023, as reported by Tribuna, he promised to wear an Arsenal jersey if they won the Premier League that season.

He also claimed that Arsenal often start strong but tend to falter in the latter stages of the season, typically losing two or three consecutive matches when it matters most per Football London.

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting Gary Neville's promised head shave after the Gunners' victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans await Neville's response

Gary Neville appears to have ruffled feathers among Arsenal supporters, who are now calling on the Manchester United legend to stand by his word.

One X user criticised Neville for avoiding honest commentary on Manchester United while consistently predicting Arsenal’s downfall.

Another cheekily asked whether the former defender has “done the needful” and followed through on his head-shaving promise.

@JudgeMyAction said:

"Now Neville will tell us he was joking but if Real made it through he would tell us he is a genuine. ManU is preform abysmally and that never bothered him.

@SAMISTOS wrote:

"Has he shaved yet?

@kauchybet added:

"Man suffered a lot in Spain with humiliating results when he was with Valencia.

"That's the reason he believed in the comeback.

@rayweezy007 posited:

"Be a man for once and keep your word

"Do the needful but I know you won't keep your word

@BeiderPoole said:

"Since Lineker kept his word when LCFC won the Prem in 2016, it's the least he could do

Ferdinand praises Saka's impact in Arsenal

UEFA Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka as an outstanding player in world football, following his performance against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

According to TNT Sports, the Manchester United legend said Saka’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated. He said

"Saka, in terms of defining and being decisive.

"I've debated it quite a lot over the years about, 'Is he world-class?' 100%.

"A world-class footballer who will decide matches now for the rest of his career at the top level."

Madrid decide on Ancelotti's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have reportedly decided on Carlo Ancelotti’s future after the club was eliminated from UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Fans have been calling for the club to sack the manager, as results have worsened this season, even after adding Kylian Mbappe to the squad.

The club has reportedly decided that the manager will leave the club after the Copa del Rey final against eternal rivals Barcelona on April 26.

