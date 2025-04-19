Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on April 29

Les Parisiens edged past Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, despite a 3-2 defeat at Villa Park on Tuesday night

Meanwhile, Arsenal delivered a five-star performance, defeating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate, capped off with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has dropped hints ahead of their Champions League semifinal clash with Arsenal.

The former Barcelona boss expressed disappointment with his team’s performance in the second leg of the quarterfinals, where they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Spanish international appears eager to avenge their recent defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Enrique says Arsenal are world-class

PSG manager Luis Enrique has hailed Arsenal as one of the best teams in Europe following their dominant display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Gunners stunned Los Blancos with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last week, featuring two sensational free-kick goals from Declan Rice within 12 minutes, before Mikel Merino added a third to seal the emphatic victory, per BBC.

Arsenal then made history with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, becoming the first team to beat Real Madrid twice on their home.

According to Metro, Enrique is keen to learn from Real Madrid’s mistakes and PSG’s previous encounter with the Gunners, having lost 2-0 at the Emirates in October.

The 54-year-old praised Arsenal’s tactical clarity, noting that they “have a clear identity both on and off the ball.” He said via FootballLondon:

“I think Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. With the ball they are a team very close to the top European level, and without the ball they are also very good.

“I would even say that they are one of the best teams in the world without the ball. They are a team with a real identity. We are similar but also have different styles of play.”

Mixed reactions trail Enrique’s comments

Arsenal fans have had mixed reactions to PSG manager Luis Enrique’s remarks following the Gunners’ dominant performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

A X user advised Enrique to focus on PSG and avoid distracting the London-based club, while another praised the Spaniard for his honesty in acknowledging the superiority of Arsenal’s style of play.

@Imbuya_media said:

"High praise indeed! Arteta is really impressing and earning the respect of his esteemed colleagues.

@AKasingye wrote:

"We’re not interested in this comparison. Prepare for a defeat!

@DayofAFC added:

"Don't stress us please just tell your players that the tie is over. You are out

@dekingaruku posited:

"Arsenal is the 2nd best team behind Barca with the ball & we are 2nd best team behind Inter without the ball so Arsenal. Barca and PSG are most exciting clubs to watch & Arsenal & Inter are the best clubs.

Dembele rejects Man of the Match Award

Ousmane Dembele rejected the Man of the Match award in PSG's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman’s reaction, however, caused a stir after he bluntly refused to accept the award.

Dembele, evidently disappointed by the team’s complacency, reluctantly posed for photos with the award before refusing to take it with him, storming down the tunnel in frustration.

