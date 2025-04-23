Months after Zicsaloma underwent a rhinoplasty surgery, a Facebook influencer has made a remarkable observation about the comedian's face

Zicsaloma had come under fire months ago after he publicly opened up about going to Turkey for a nose surgery, with some people attributing it to an inferiority complex

Unmoved by the judgements from netizens, Zicsaloma continued to post funny content online, and an influencer has now joined the list of those who believe the surgery was worth it

A Facebook influencer, Kelly Hassino, has admitted that comedian Zicsaloma's nose surgery made him look better.

Many weeks ago, Zicsaloma, real name Aloma Isaac Junior, faced backlash on social media after he announced his rhinoplasty procedure success and unveiled his new look.

A man says Zicsaloma now looks more like a man. Photo Credit: Kelly Hassino, Aloma Isaac Junior

Source: Facebook

Some netizens threatened to boycott his skits, while others made fun of him and went as far as to troll him in the comment section each time he dropped a funny video on his Facebook page.

However, Kelly, a blogger, believes Zicsaloma now looks more manly following the surgery. Kelly wrote:

"I hate to admit it, but Zic Saloma nose surgery makes him look better.

"And he now looks more like a Man."

Kelly Hassino says Zicsaloma's nose surgery made him look better. Photo Credit: Kelly Hassino, Aloma Isaac Junior

Source: Facebook

Kelly made the observation as he shared a video of Zicsaloma vibing to a song with two young men.

Some people could not help but agree with Kelly, noting that Zicsaloma's rhinoplasty procedure was worth it.

Man's observation about comedian Zicsaloma sparks reactions

Akilla Jay said:

"Kelly early morning Oooo🤣🤣."

Favour Ihechi Darlington said:

"Before was he looking like a woman Kelly?"

Nkoyo Evelyn Deblonde said:

"He looks better with this new nose. Make una talk true 😆."

Engr Eya Titus said:

"Make him no involve in anything fighting."

Chioma Queen said:

"Weda som pipu beliv it or not,dat nose fit him."

Hannah Audu Bako said:

"What he needs is to change his dress sense. He's always been handsome."

Cleopatra Cprain said:

"Wait until he is angry, na there go know weather him na fine man."

Chinwe Chionyebuogwuia said:

"I agree with you... My children mustn't see this my comment ooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that skitmaker Zicsaloma had shown a three-week post-surgery look of his nose.

Lady slams those criticising Zicsaloma's nose surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had slammed those criticising skitmaker Zicsaloma over his nose surgery.

In a post on Facebook, the lady argued that the skitmaker should be commended for his transparency rather than be ridiculed. She noted that many people, including celebrities and influencers, had undergone plastic surgery, including Brazilian Buttt- Lifts (BBLs), without facing similar scrutiny. Her post in part read:

"Why is Zicsaloma’s nose job suddenly a hot topic. All his comment sections are people laughing at his nose or wanting him to show the nose. He made a business post and all the comment section was filled with comments about his nose. So what he had a nose job? Is he the first person to get plastic surgery in Nigeria?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng