A Nigerian lady has tackled those who have been criticising popular influencer Zicsaloma over his nose surgery

In a recent Facebook post, she urged critics to allow people overcome their insecurities in any way that they deem fit

According to her, Zicsaloma should be praised for being open and transparent about his surgery and not hiding undercover to do it

A Nigerian lady has come out in defence of popular influencer, Zicsaloma, who recently underwent nose surgery.

The lady, who took to Facebook to express her views, argued that Zicsaloma should be commended for his transparency, rather than being ridiculed for his decision.

Lady speaks on Zicsaloma's nose surgery

Sekyen Alessandra Yakubu pointed out that the criticism levelled against Zicsaloma was unfair and hypocritical.

She noted that many people, including celebrities and influencers, had undergone plastic surgery, including Brazilian Buttt- Lifts (BBLs), without facing similar scrutiny.

According to Yakubu, the criticism of Zicsaloma's nose surgery was a classic case of double standards.

She argued that people were quick to judge others for their insecurities, while ignoring their own.

Yakubu also praised Zicsaloma for being open about his surgery and for choosing a licensed doctor, rather than resorting to backstreet operators.

In her words:

"Why is Zicsaloma’s nose job suddenly a hot topic. All his comment sections are people laughing at his nose or wanting him to show the nose. He made a business post and all the comment section was filled with comments about his nose. So what he had a nose job? Is he the first person to get plastic surgery in Nigeria?

"Aren’t BBLs on every corner now? Badly done BBLs for that matter. The same insecurity that made your fav celebrity and influencer get a BBL is the same insecurity that made him get his nose done. We all have our insecurities & features we wish we can change if given the opportunity.

"Na money you no get, you sef for run go Turkey fix am. At least he didn’t hide his own and he went to a good doctor with a license and not somebody’s backyard. Make everybody go warm their eba abeg, this double standards nonsense will not help us."

Reactions as lady tackles Zicsaloma's critics

Many Facebook users stormed the comments section to share their own views on the issue.

Some insisted that the influencer's decision to undergo surgery was a personal choice that should not be immune from criticism.

Daren Maren said:

"I don't understand the drags too. Person and him money and body?"

Paul Olamide said:

"And the nose fit am, me na bald head I go fix when I get enough millions because I don loose hair."

Celestine reacted:

"Abeg I dey find better doctor wey go do my height. Sekyen Alessandra Yakubu recommend, I go let go of 1 kidney."

Maxwell added:

"He made a life changing decision. Yet na online in-laws dey carry the matter for head. They'll do much more if they had 1/4 of the money he has. Alot is just hidden is sapa."

See the post below:

Skin expert speaks on Zicsaloma's surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a certified aesthetician and skin expert shared her thoughts on skit maker Zicsaloma's nose surgery.

The 34-year-old content creator and producer has become a hot topic after unveiling his new look following his rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey.

