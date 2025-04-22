A Nigerian man has expressed his pain on social media after seeing the condition that a tenant left his house

According to the man, he rented out the duplex to the tenant as a brand new apartment, only for the tenant to turn the place into a bakery

After evicting the tenant forcefully through court order, he was shocked to see that the tenant had damaged many appliances in the house

A Nigerian landlord's lamentation over a tenant's alleged destruction of his property has gotten attention online.

In a video, the landlord cried out over the extensive damage which the tenant allegedly caused to his duplex.

Landlord accuses tenant of destroying house

The landlord, known on TikTok as @betaman_official, shared a video showing the devastating state of his property after the tenant's eviction.

The clip revealed a trail of destruction, including damaged ceilings, broken appliances, and spoilt door handles.

According to the landlord, the tenant had converted the residential property into a bakery, despite his clear intentions for the property's use.

The landlord claimed that the tenant's actions had caused great damage to the property, which was handed over to the tenant in good condition.

His frustration also stemmed from the tenant's alleged disregard for the property and its intended use.

The landlord had reportedly taken legal action to evict the tenant, who had paid a caution fee of N250,000.

He felt that this fee was insufficient to cover the extent of the damage caused by the tenant to his property.

In his words:

"Some tenants are uselesss. Maybe I should post the face of this animall. We just evicted this tenant through court order. When we collect caution fee, some of you will be opening your mouth to say nonsense about caution fee. Can you take a look at what they did to someone's property?

"Turning this particular section into a bakery. You turn a residential house into a bakery. Destroyed everything in the house because of caution fee of N250k wey em pay. Almost all the door handles spoilt. And this house was given to him as a brand new house."

Reactions as landlord displays damaged property

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@EliteHoodlum said:

"The ones who leave your house spotless, will you return the caution fee?"

@Dannie3 said:

"No one said you shouldn’t collect caution fee but how many landlords refund caution fee even when the tenants leaves the apartment in a good condition."

@JOANAH EYERE wrote:

"Even when one leaves a house spotless, landlords don't refund the caution fee. There'll always be tenants who'll be a perfect match to evil landlords & who will do what Godly people can't do."

@still_xrisla said:

"You hurt these tenants that’s why they did this house like this before going cus if you check well they are neat people, like I paint my house finish my landlord give us quit notice, no water for 2weeks."

@NEEJAY said:

"Something must be wrong. Is either both of una Dey get issue or him rent never expire una tell am to park out."

@Ashelycold said:

"Balance back the cautious fees to the person and let the person repair everything he destroyed in that house that's all."

@prezz_G20 said:

"Omo pple dey tell me say make i increas my house rent for my tenant say e too cheap. I no gree increase bcus those pple take care of that pass me d owner. Clean 24/7 still neat and new."

@DEE said:

"You all are in d comment section supporting the Person d damages wey that person do I nor sure say d caution fee go even reach for repair. This is wrong very wrong make we talk truth."

@PrittiDOT reacted:

"Something must have prompted the tenant to do all these, meanwhile I hear you talking about leakage in a house ,who knows if he /she has complained but you guys didn’t do anything about it."

@Ezeh Amarachi added:

"The early u guys stop collecting cautions fee the better for unah coux people will want to spoil things because of that caution fee u are holding."

Watch the video here:

