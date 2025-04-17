A hardworking Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens after building a magnificent bungalow

In a video, he showed the transformation of the house from the time it started until the project was completed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's dream of owning a beautiful home became a reality after years of hard work and determination.

He recently shared his joy with his followers on TikTok, revealing the transformation of his bungalow from its initial stages to completion.

Man rejoices after building new house

The TikTok user @lovernjeff posted a captivating video that took viewers on a journey through the construction process.

In the clip, he confirmed his commitment to bringing his vision to life and netizens praised him in the comments.

The end of the clip revealed a stunning bungalow sitting perfectly on a large piece of land which he acquired.

As the video gained attention, it attracted lots of congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

His bungalow was a proof of his success, and his decision to share the story of its construction inspired many netizens.

"Congratulations to me," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off bungalow

TikTok users' response to his achievement was overwhelmingly positive, with many offering words of praise and admiration.

@OLAMILEKAN<OTF> said:

"Congrats broski, I will never stop saying congratulations till y'all congratulate me too inshallah this year."

@user32583734735491 said:

"I tap from the grace to build my own house this year In Jesus Name Amen."

@Omoisversatile wrote:

"There’s nothing juju can do from juju vendor?? Congratulations man."

@berry lyta said:

"Congratulations my bro. If u dy com field on Saturday. No watin u go do oo. MGL CHIEF."

@Slay zee said:

"Anything ah hear this sound person done build house, ahh, whats going on here."

@Dämâñï said:

"Congratulations bro but na only me see juju vendor for the house floor."

@Just Sharon said:

"I’ll keep congratulating everyone till I build mine congratulations."

@Austin nice said:

"Congratulations brother more congratulations to come."

@PreshyGold said:

"I tap from your grace, congratulations."

@DA.NDY said:

"Congratulations God when do am for you make eh do am for every single person who like and comment."

@Verified CEO said:

"I can’t wait to use dis sound on my brother."

@bliss added:

"Congratulations dear only one juju vendor."

@Herbert Ferguson296 reacted:

"Congratulations, as someone who is about to do the same, how much did the process cost in total."

@CODISHA added:

"I don't know you but Im so happy for you especially being a young person here its really hard."

@breevh_xoxo added:

"This made me so happy aand I enjoyed watching all of it. Congratulations."

@A follower of Christ added:

"I would like to know. how does one live while doing this? Is it a family help type of thing or you renting an apartment and saving?"

Watch the video here:

Man shows off his uncompleted building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing the contrast between the interior and exterior of his house

The exterior looked like it was just an ugly uncompleted building which was yet to be plastered.

