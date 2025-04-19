A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media as he celebrates his one-year anniversary with the love of his life

In a video, he revealed that he fell in love with the lady shortly after an agent brought her to his house as a tenant

While posting the video on TikTok, the man noted that it was love at first sight and gushed over his feelings for her

A romantic gesture by a Nigerian man towards his partner has captured the attention of social media users.

The man celebrated the first year anniversary of his relationship with a heartfelt video on TikTok, revealing the circumstances under which he met his partner.

Lady and her landlord celebrate one year dating anniversary Photo credit: @chisimdichidumebi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man falls in love with tenant

The man, known on TikTok as @chisimdichidumebi, posted a video narrating his love story.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to his account, fate brought them together when an agent introduced the lady to him as a tenant at his residence.

However, their encounter blossomed into something more deep and romantic just within a short while.

The man's love for his partner was instantaneous, and he described their meeting as love at first sight.

A year after embarking on their romantic journey together, the couple marked their first anniversary.

Lady marks one year of dating her landlord Photo credit: @chisimdichidumebi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Two years ago, an agent brought you to my house as a tenant. Today we are one year together. It was love at first sight. Happy one year anniversary to us my forever," he captioned the video.

Reactions as landlord falls for tenant

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Female king said:

"Any agent here ?? Abeg I need hux I wan pack from this my area I nor like the environment again."

@Mhiz priceless gift said:

"Na to find single man wey be landlord remain."

@Ifu~nan~ya wrote:

"Abeg your brother no get house for rent I go like stay for your brother house ooo."

@Ms_Opeyemi22 said:

"I don send ham to my agent sharpppppp. Olobuku no go see this one oo. Na too dey collect maintenance fee he sabi."

@onyii best3040 wrote:

"Congratulations to you both god remember me this year I reserve it oh Lord."

@King Dynamite said:

"And my agent nor Dey see this one o, e carry me go Ugbor GRA wey love nor dey again."

@Cassandra said:

"And my neighbor dey eye me as I pack come I no answer am e short how I go do."

@Ezeh Debby said:

"After marriage, will it still be one year or two years anniversary."

@001 said:

"My Agent no go see this one carry me go ooooso na update of finding true love be dis new house loading."

@Abuja lash & Hairstylist said:

"Abuja agents. Na just to the add money dey carry you go yeye house wey the owner na married man."

@vᵃˡᵉˣˡᵃᶜᵉy said:

"Which road me too wan leave my papa house make I be tenant for that side. Una no dey ever drop update on time."

@princessdalu added:

"Happy anniversary but pls where unah snap cos mine is this month too."

Watch the video here:

Landlord celebrates woman who married him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businessman who's now a landlord showered encomiums on his understanding wife for loving him when he was not well-to-do.

The grateful husband recalled how she agreed to stay with his sister then as he could not afford a single room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng