A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment her husband arrived at her family house to pack her belongings

According to the funny lady, she had refused to move into her husband's house after their wedding, forcing him to take the bold step

The hilarious video showed the young man carrying his wife's boxes and belongings out of her family house she watched

A viral video shared by a Nigerian lady who recently tied the knot has brought laughter to many online users.

The video captured her husband arriving at her family home to collect her belongings after she refused to move into his house following their wedding.

Man packs wife's belongings out of her family house Photo credit: @bestwigstoreinph/TikTok.

Man arrives wife's family house to carry her properties

The lady, known on TikTok as @bestwigstoreinPH, shared the funny clip, which has garnered massive attention and reactions from viewers.

In the video, the husband was seen gathering his wife's belongings and carrying them out of the compound, while she looked on.

According to the caption, the wife's decision to stay with her family rather than move to her husband's house led to the situation.

Man reacts as wife refuses to leave her family house Photo credit: @bestwigstoreinph/TikTok.

"POV: You got married and refused to pack into your husband's house. Omo he came and packed all my clothes make him see wetin i go dey wear go work," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man storms wife's family house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Blessing Oma said:

"My husband did the same thing, I stayed close to 1 month, yo yo yo! I'm kidding. I'm single guys."

@Obianuju said:

"The day of my traditional marriage, I went inside to change to something comfortable before going with my hubby, my hubby came to my door and start shouting mama let's go I'm not owing ur people."

@Dbankz reacted:

"Both the one wey carry belly do traditionally marriage go they put the same story with others."

@Joy Asuquo308 said:

"The day of my traditional marriage I don't pack anything oh we just spent one day in hotel he want back. I stay my papa house 2 month before I go back 5 year he no let me go back."

@murphyamirah reacted:

"That same night after my marriage. I start to Dey cry na dem ask me watin Dey happen na I tell dem say I wan go my papa house night don reach."

@QUEEN ELIXIR said:

"Na me be this, I never pack and I no get plans to pack yet. I no know say them dey move in with man after marriage ooo. I think say na only weekend I go dey go."

@only one Mrs gift said:

"But na like this then pack my things Yoo house wey he rent for me I no gree leave am e never expire baba carry small keke bus pack everything my neighbors Dey laugh."

@Nellsvile Enterprises added:

"I was different, I allowed my wife to stay in her papa house for 4 days before she come enter house, I wanted to enter my singlehood for the last time."

