The remains of the late Pope Francis have been placed in a coffin after he was confirmed dead at Casa Santa Marta

A video posted online showed the red-coloured coffin manned by two guards in opposite directions as the rites took place

The placement of the Pope's body in a coffin after the ascertaining of death was presided over by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell

Pope Francis' body has been placed in a coffin a few hours after he passed away on Monday, April 21.

After his death was confirmed, his body was placed in a red-coloured coffin guarded by two guards standing in opposite directions.

Pope Francis' body has been placed in a coffin in preparation for his funeral. Photo credit: Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams and Instagram/Vatican News.

Source: UGC

The placement of the Pope's body in a coffin after the ascertaining of death marks the beginning of a series of activities that would culminate in his burial on Saturday.

According to Vatican News, the rites of certification of death and placement in a coffin were presided over by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell.

The Pope's body was placed in a coffin after the rite of the ascertaining of death. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vatican Pool and Lisa Maree Williams.

Source: Getty Images

The outlet wrote:

"Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell presides over the rite of the ascertainment of death and the placement of the late Pope Francis' body in the coffin, which took place on Monday evening in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pope's body is placed in a coffin

Jayakumar Padmanabha Pillai said:

"Thanks to team Vatican for caring for Holy Father Pope Francis when he was sick. It is sad to see the faces of Vatican security officials who stood behind Holy Father for every Movement."

Jeanette Santiago Rogando said:

"Sharing my sorrow to all Christians around the world for the passing of his Holiness, Pope Francis.With heartfelt prayers I pray that May God grant him eternal peace and happiness in heaven.We love you Pope Francis. You will be deeply missed, Love & remembered.Your immense contribution to the Christian world will always be remembered."

Maricar Gabor Locsin said:

I love you Pope Francis. I went to Luneta Park in Manila back in 2015 because I really wanted to see you as my birthday wish. Thank you for loving us and always reminding us how Jesus love us more and to love others. My heart is broken again because a month ago I lost my stepfather who been with me for a long time, then I lost you as my figure papa Francisco, when I was seven years old I lost my real father. Please continue praying for us from heaven and may your soul rest in peace papa Francisco."

Pope's death sparks reactions on social media

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that after the death of Pope Francis, many social media users took to several platforms to mourn the departed church leader.

Many people extolled the good qualities of the late leader of the Vatican, who died at 7:35am on Easter Monday, 2025.

One of those who reacted is a Nigerian Facebook user, Charles Awuzie, who said Pope Francis lived a life of sacrifice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng