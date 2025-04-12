Internet users have reacted to a young Nigerian lady's experience after ordering an Uber in Canada

The Nigerian in the diaspora booked an Uber and did not expect to find certain things at the back seat

She made a video of all the things she found and the clip has gone viral on TikTok social media platform

An amazed Nigerian lady living in Canada, @theglobalbelle, has shown netizens the things she found inside an Uber she ordered.

When she booked the Uber, she was not expecting to find sweets and other edibles in it.

A Nigerian lady finds edibles inside an Uber she had ordered. Photo Credit: @theglobalbelle

Source: TikTok

Uber driver speaks on sweets in car

In a video posted on TikTok, she videoed the items, which were placed in the back pockets of the front seats.

While filming, she asked the Uber driver if the sweets and edibles were free for passengers, and he replied in the affirmative.

The lady was amazed and commended the gesture of the driver. Her video blew up on TikTok and garnered reactions.

Some people wanted to know how they could book such a ride, while others shared what they would have done if in her shoes. Responding to a comment, the lady shared what she did.

"I took what will last me for that day oo😅," she wrote.

Via her TikTok page, the lady keeps people posted about her activities in the North American country and has amassed over 4k followers on the social media platform.

A Nigerian lady posts things she saw at the back seat of an Uber she ordered. Photo Credit: @theglobalbelle

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's discovery in Uber ride

cereno09 said:

"I go pack everything."

Ornella said:

"Which one did u pick lol."

debby066 said:

"Abeg how I fit order this kind ride."

AskYetty🦋🇨🇦🇳🇬 said:

"I hope you tipped him."

Etukudo Patricia said:

"Are you sure he hasn't added it to your ride fare😁looks catchy wouldn't mind taking a few."

Daul moving and logistics said:

"How many sweet you pack😅😅talk true."

debby066 said:

"Abeg how I fit order this kind ride."

Caleb❤️ said:

"Always have this in my car for my customers and water too, anyway your tips are always appreciated."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Uber driver working abroad had shared his excitement after a Nigerian lady ordered his ride.

Lady gets unexpected experience after booking Uber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her experience after using a self-driving car for a trip.

According to he lady, who is based in the US, she had booked an Uber, but a self-driving car came to pick her up instead. The self-driving car is owned by a company called Waymo. Waymo is a company that offers self-driving car services, offering rides to the public in cars without drivers. Information on Waymo’s website read:

“We’re building a Driver that’s leading the way for the entire industry. Informed by unmatched experience and designed with safety at its heart, the Waymo Driver is our autonomous driving technology that never gets drunk, tired, or distracted.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng