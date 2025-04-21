A lady has shared a video criticising Regina Daniel's marriage to Ned Nwoko after seeing Priscilla Ojo's wedding clips

In a video, the lady taunted Regina Daniels' mother for allowing her daughter to marry a polygamous billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

While sharing her opinion, the lady also claimed that Regina Daniels has no serious achievement despite being married to a billionaire politician

A young lady has berated Regina Daniels' marriage to popular billionaire politician Ned Munir Nwoko.

In a video, she compared Regina's marriage unfavourably to the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and her husband.

Lady accuses Rita Daniels of selling daughter's happiness Photo credit: @lizzyberry45/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tackles Regina Daniels' mother, Rita

The lady, @lizzyberry45, expressed her opinions in a video that garnered massive attention on the TikTok app.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

She questioned the circumstances surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage, suggesting that her mother had allowed her to enter into a polygamous relationship without proper consideration for her daughter's well-being.

The young lady contrasted this with Priscilla Ojo's wedding, which she described as more transparent and joyful.

She praised Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo, for supporting her daughter's relationship with a younger man.

Lady compares Regina Daniels' wedding to Priscilla Ojo's union Photo credit: @lizzyberry45/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking further, the lady also criticised Regina Daniels, claiming that she has not achieved great success despite being married to a wealthy and influential man.

She implied that Regina's mother had prioritised personal gain over her daughter's happiness and future prospects.

In her words:

"Regina Daniels mother has a bad intention. At least we are seeing the process of Priscilla Ojo's wedding. But how did Ned marry our Regina? What kind of marriage did they do for Regina? Only the mother was happy. How can you be selfish to your pikin. Regina Daniels' mother is not a mother.

"Only she benefit for everything. What can Regina Daniels boast of now? No company, no warehouse. Your mother just spoilt your future. Priscilla you need to be happy. Your mother is a good person. Look at Regina Daniels' mother. Just look at what you have made your daughter's life to look like. Look at how you people sell your daughter's happiness."

Reactions as lady criticises Regina Daniels' mum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Ophiric_connect18 said:

"Regina Daniels was used to erased family poverty Regina Daniels na family sacrifice."

@idyimoh said:

"Leave Regina Daniels. Out Of This. You go and get marry too And allow me hear word with your Benin English."

@Mandykiss said:

"This woman is a Ghanaian because this English am not sure Nigerian person speak this kind English."

@Little baby boy said:

"I was saying if Regina didn’t marry Ned for riches she would still have marry a rich person cos she was rich herself n beautiful aswel."

@gykneecar commented:

"Why are you people angry, your prayer should be let priscillia marriage last, una go Dey over do your things."

@CUTIE said:

"Ned doesnt allow any of his wives to have any property, even cars, jeeps belong to Ned. Na only clothes, shoes and wigs be Reggy property."

@Juliana ENE ogwuche said:

"Regina’s mum is not as exposed as iyabo that’s the best she knew and am sure she thought she was Doing her well."

@mary denis said:

"Regina mother is a money monger. Even after hearing that NeD has other wives. She still push her teenage daughter into such a kind of marriage."

@Abe_Na_ wrote:

"I just love how Nigerians speak English. Good or bad, they’ll take their time and make you understand what they saying."

@mbinzealice added:

"The most annoying part was the oath she took never to leave the man. The man just use her. Many young Nigerian guys are rich and well to do."

@sugar567 said:

"It's called the beauty and the beast marriage na this iyabo ojo daughter marriage open her eyes, something she for calm down the kind of man that girl supposed marry eeh."

@LONELLA FOODMART added:

"I recall one of her posts where the mother was thanking her for making her a millionaire. Honestly, I wish she had waited, as she's beautiful and popular enough to have married a younger man."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares rare video of Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of some women kneeling to pray for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

In the video, the women praised the actress for having a good heart and prayed that God elevates her to greater heights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng